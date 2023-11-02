'We've been learning about him' - trainer hopeful in-form runner can follow up at Chelmsford after striking on 12th yard start

Trainer Ruth Carr believes Touchwood is starting to show his true ability and is confident he can back up his success last time out with victory in the 7f handicap at Chelmsford (6.30 ) this evening.

The five-year-old, who was purchased for €120,000 as a yearling in 2019, got off the mark at the 12th attempt since joining Carr from Charlie Hills this year when beating Just Janet by two and a half lengths at Lingfield seven days ago.

Although it took a while for the son of Invincible Spirit to strike for the yard, he has showed significant progression by finishing no worse than third in each of his last four starts.

Carr said: "We've still been learning about him a bit and it's taken some time for everything to come together and go right, but he's not done anything wrong in his last few runs and he deserved to win last time out.

"He's come out of his Lingfield win well and although we've got a 5lb penalty, we're still well in so there's no reason why Chelmsford won't suit him. He's been given a reasonable draw in stall four, so we're hoping he can do the same again."

Carr is currently operating at an 11 per cent strike-rate (2-18) in the past fortnight and is hoping to prepare some of her string for the All-weather Championships, which began last month and runs to the end of March.

She added: "It's started to slow down a little bit as some of the horses have had a long season, but we did manage a couple of winners last week. We've got a few coming in for the all-weather campaign and some others will be going on holiday, so we've enough on to keep us busy."

Ended losing run in some style at Lingfield last week (7f) and while that wasn't particularly competitive he's had few chances in 7f Polytrack handicaps; still well treated despite 5lb penalty (2lb well in) on course debut.

