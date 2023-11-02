Lingfield cancels Thursday jumps card following heavy overnight rain

Lingfield has been forced to cancel its jumps meeting on Thursday following 34mm of rainfall in the past 24 hours and more expected throughout the day.

An inspection was called at 7.30am due to the overnight forecast and a yellow weather warning for Storm Ciaran, which is set to hit parts of England, but a decision was made with no improvement expected before the first race at 12.10pm.

Stephanie Wethered, clerk of the course, said: "We've had 34mm of rain since yesterday morning and it's still raining with more forecast for today. In view of that, and with the condition of the track where standing water is starting to appear, we took the decision that it would not be safe to race.

"We had more than what was forecast. Overnight we were expecting between 10-18mm and we ended up with much more."

As a result, the only afternoon jumps action comes from Stratford and Thurles, while there is an all-weather card from Wolverhampton and another from Newcastle on Thursday evening.

Elsewhere, a 7.30am inspection on Friday has been called for Huntingdon's fixture on Sunday, with heavy rain forecast as well as a risk of flooding.

The going is good to soft, soft in places, but up to 36mm of rain is forecast at the Cambridgeshire track between Thursday and raceday.

Huntingdon is liable to flooding and is another track that is braced for the impact of Storm Ciaran.

