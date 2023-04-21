'We think she will stay very well' - Emily Dickinson among Ballydoyle stars on show at Navan

Ballydoyle are set for a big day at Navan as they unleash some of their most promising candidates for the season.

Aidan O'Brien has won the Vintage Crop () with some of the best stayers of recent times in Kyprios and Order Of St George and he will be hoping to unearth another star in Emily Dickinson, who put in a superb display on her final start last season when coasting home in a Group 3 over 2m at the Curragh.

The four-year-old is the 6-1 ante-post favourite for the Gold Cup at Royal Ascot and could confirm herself as one the stable's leading lights with victory here. She certainly won't have it all her own way, however, with Paddy Twomey's French Claim a serious rival. He's a classy type who could progress significantly as a four-year-old judged on his impressive victory at Navan last month.

O'Brien also saddles Bolshoi Ballet, who takes a significant step into the unknown at the trip. However, should this distance suit him then he would be an intriguing proposition for the season, considering the promise he showed at three when sent off 11-8 favourite in the 2021 Derby.

Bolshoi Ballet: steps up to staying distances for the first time Credit: Patrick McCann

O'Brien said: "We stepped Emily Dickinson up in trip last year and we were delighted with her at the Curragh. She has wintered well and we think she will stay very well this season. We're looking forward to getting her started.

"This is Bolshoi Ballet’s first time over this kind of a trip, so we will just feel our way with him. We’ll just get him started and make a plan from there. He relaxes well and is a good mover and we’re not sure how far he will stay, but we will learn a lot after this."

O'Brien's son Joseph has won two of the last three editions and is double-handed with Okita Soushi and Powerful Aggie. He said: "Okita Soushi is a consistent type who won’t want the ground too soft. He’s a nice horse with a bit to find on ratings. It’s a good starting point for Powerful Aggie and we’d be hoping to gain some black type with her. She stays well."

Of the opposition, Sunchart runs for trainer Andy Slattery, who said: "He ran a good race at Naas the last day when the trip would have been a bit short for him. This distance will be more up his alley. He’s been an unlucky horse, having only won one race but he has loads of ability. He doesn’t do a lot at home, he saves his best for the track and it looks a hot renewal but he’s in good form."

O'Brien also holds a strong hand in the Committed Stakes () over 6f with The Antarctic looking the pick of his two contenders. The son of Dark Angel was heavily raced as a juvenile running eight times but seemed to thrive with each start, culminating in a cracking run behind Blackbeard in the Group 1 Middle Park at Newmarket.

O'Brien, who also saddles Aesop’s Fables, said: "The Antarctic progressed well at two and took his racing very well and improved as the year went on. We’ve been happy with him over the winter and he’s ready to start back now. Aesop’s Fables seems a very fast horse, I wouldn’t be surprised if he ended up going back to five furlongs at some stage."

The Johnny Murtagh-trained Shartash will provide stern opposition having acquitted himself admirably in some very strong Group 1s in his juvenile campaign.

