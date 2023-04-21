Can Irish Lincoln winner Lattam complete a unique spring double? All the key info for the Spring Cup

The Spring Cup at Newbury always used to be referred to as the second leg of the spring double, with the first being the Lincoln at Doncaster. We don’t have the Lincoln winner here this year, but Lattam won the Irish Lincolnshire at the Curragh and bids for a unique double.

Lattam found trouble in running that day and did well to overcome it when finishing strongly to get up in the final stride. It was a remarkable performance as he still had a wall of horses in front of him half-a-furlong out, yet found enough to snatch a victory from the jaws of defeat.

He has gone up just 5lb for winning so narrowly in a bunch finish and this will be just his sixth start, so there is surely more to come. However, he didn’t go on last season after winning his first two outings and needs to prove he can back up his Irish effort.

Kevin Philippart de Foy has quickly established himself as one of the better trainers in Britain and his handicappers have been in good form. He won the Rosebery with Max Mayhem at Kempton two weeks ago and Vafortino was only narrowly beaten at Newmarket this week.

He saddles the progressive Alrehb, who overcame a slow start to make it two from two this year on the all-weather in the Lincoln Trial at Wolverhampton and is open to more improvement. Alrehb races off a career-high mark of 100, but is equally effective on turf and rates a big player.

Saga represents The King and Queen Consort and the John and Thady Gosden-trained four-year-old has been gelded since his last start. That is a positive as horses from that stable are 6-20 on their first run after the procedure since the start of last year for a profit of £7.85 to £1 stakes.

Analysis by Graeme Rodway

What they say

David Menuisier, trainer of Toimy Son

He didn't handle the heavy ground at all at Doncaster. I'm hoping it won't be as bad for this race and he's been on testing ground before, but I think Doncaster was just too much. His form in France is good, but I'm not sure about the trip and whether he'd prefer seven furlongs. It's still a bit of a fact-finding mission, but he shows ability in the mornings so I'm sure his time will come.

Michael Dods, trainer of Brunch

He doesn't need soft ground, but he doesn't want it fast. He ran well at Doncaster and he never alters in the handicap, so he finds life hard. He's in good form, we're pleased with him and he has forward from that Doncaster run.

Saga (right): sports first-time cheekpieces Credit: Edward Whitaker

John Gosden, joint-trainer of Saga

We had hoped to run him in the Lincoln but the ground was too soft so hopefully it's not too bad. He's well forward and hopefully he can stay a mile and a quarter this year.

Charlie Fellowes, trainer of Atrium

Kieran Shoemark has ridden him twice in big-field handicaps where he's got right in among them and he's come away and said the horse doesn't like being crowded, so I was delighted to see just 14 runners and we've a draw towards the outside [stall 13], which I think will help. A lot of the time when he wins is when he gets a bit of daylight. He'd been working well before the Lincoln and we're happy with him, so if we can get the first part of the race right I think he can run a big race. I don't think the ground will be an issue as he wants it on the soft side of good.

Reporting by James Burn

