'He has a good future' - can Jonjo O'Neill add the Scottish National to his CV with Monbeg Genius?

Jonjo O’Neill won a host of big races during his career in the saddle, including two Cheltenham Gold Cups and two Champion Hurdles.

As a trainer he has landed the Grand National, Gold Cup, Welsh National and two Irish Grand Nationals, yet the Scottish Grand National has somehow eluded him.

That omission from his CV is surprising given he is famed for his prowess with long-distance chasers, but he has a great opportunity to put matters right with the hugely progressive and thoroughly likeable Monbeg Genius.

O’Neill said: “Of course I’d love to win the Scottish National. It’s a great race. The closest I got to winning it as a rider was on runner-up Three To One, and I trained Cloth Cap to finish third to Takingrisks during his novice campaign a few years ago.”

Monbeg Genius, who will be partnered by O’Neill’s son Jonjo Jr, isn’t dissimilar to Cloth Cap in being a lightly raced novice open to improvement for the big step up in trip.

The seven-year-old travelled supremely well at the top of the straight in Cheltenham’s fiercely contested Ultima Handicap Chase last month, and still looked a possible winner at the final fence.

He ran on well to finish third without quite being able to match the winner Corach Rambler, who franked the form last Saturday with his commanding Grand National success.

O’Neill said: “Monbeg Genius ran a lovely race at Cheltenham. I thought Corach Rambler won with a bit in hand, but I was delighted with my horse.

“He has a good future ahead of him. He has kept improving as a novice. I'm very happy with him and he should run well.”

Williams: 'They have been trained for the race'

Christian Williams didn’t win the Scottish National as a rider, but he saddled a magnificent 1-2 in last year’s big race courtesy of Win My Wings and Kitty’s Light and his training career is still very much in its infancy.

Kitty’s Light bids to go one better and is joined on the long trip from Wales by Cap Du Nord, who is still relatively unexposed at marathon trips.

“It’s great to be involved in such a big race as the Scottish National again,” said Williams. “Both of mine appear to be on fair enough handicap marks and, with a bit of luck in running, could go very well. They have been trained for the race, and the plan has been for them to peak on the day.”

Kitty’s Light, winner of the 4m1½f Eider Chase at Newcastle in February, is 3lb lower than when beaten seven lengths by Win My Wings 12 months ago.

Williams said: “He’s in great form and comes into his own at this time of year. He worked really well last week – that was the best he has worked all season. He should be coming home strongly.”

Cap Du Nord, winner of a valuable 3m handicap chase at Ascot in February, has finished fifth in the last two runnings of Sandown’s 3m5f bet365 Gold Cup, and Williams believes the Scottish National may suit him.

“He has looked more of a stayer in his races this year,” the trainer said. “We’ve been eyeing this race with him for some time.”

Fergal O’Brien is enjoying his best season and has a strong candidate in Manothepeople, who has been successful in two of his three races over fences and is yet to tackle a trip in excess of 3m2f.

“He has a lovely profile for the race,” O’Brien said. “He stays, jumps, will love the ground, and I think he’s on a nice mark. We’ll be going there with hope.”

