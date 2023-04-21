'We've kept her back for this and we're very hopeful' - key quotes for the Scottish Champion Hurdle

All eyes on round three between Anna Bunina and Milkwood in the Scottish Champion Hurdle. The rivalry dates back to the 2021 running in which Milkwood gave 7lb and a near-four-length beating to the mare, who exacted her revenge last year in receipt of 20lb from Milkwood when her old foe was fifth.

Their careers have gone in different directions since as Milkwood now gets 4lb from Anna Bunina. That might be enough to tilt matters back into his favour on his preferred fast surface, although this appears the strongest Scottish Champion Hurdle in several years.

Irish raider Colonel Mustard remains weighted to land a decent two-mile handicap hurdle despite incurring a 3lb rise for his Morebattle Hurdle second. Similar comments apply to L’Eau Du Sud, who was third at Kelso, while Soaring Glory might be out of form but his record fresh brings him into the conversation following 112 days off.

With the exception of a disappointing chasing debut in November, Soaring Glory has form figures of 1111 following breaks of 51 days or longer.

However, in any case a career best may be required off a mark of 143 in a warm contest. Two who appeal as ahead of their marks without any shadow of a doubt are Rubaud and Salsada.

Rubaud missed the Grade 1 Top Novices’ Hurdle at Aintree last week due to soft ground and conditions are coming right for him. The first-time hood he sported when winning the Dovecote last time is retained.

Everything about Salsada’s preparation suggests she has been kept back for this following an excellent second on her fourth hurdles start to Epatante at Doncaster. This six-year-old, who is rated 91 on the Flat, pulled clear of much higher-rated mares there and the booking of 5lb Patrick Wadge is a plus. The top conditional is 4-13 when teaming up with Brian Ellison and backing their runners to £1 stakes would have yielded a £12.50 profit.

Race analysis by Robbie Wilders

What they say

Nicky Henderson, trainer of First Street

There's not many places you can go with him as he just falls short of being a Grade 1 performer. He's got topweight and will have to run the race of his life to win.

Lorna Fowler, trainer of Colonel Mustard

He ran such a great race at Kelso. He struck into himself that day and got quite a nasty cut which is why we didn't go to Cheltenham. I'm hoping that was a blessing in disguise. Everything seems to be in his favour, we just need a bit of luck as it's a very classy race. He's been an incredible flagbearer for us and he always runs his race.

Chris Gordon, trainer of Highway One O Two

He’s in good order and ran a blinder in the County Hurdle. He won well at Ascot in October and was put up 8lb to 143 for that. He hasn’t come down 1lb since, and we could really do with getting 2-3lb back. He’ll run his race.

Jonjo O’Neill, trainer of Soaring Glory

He’s got a chance. He’s had a few issues and hasn’t lived up to expectations. Let’s hope we’ve got him as right as we can for this race.

Milkwood: won this race two years ago Credit: John Grossick Racing

Neil Mulholland, trainer of Milkwood

He’ll be suited by getting back on better ground. He’s in great form and hopefully will be there or thereabouts.

Paul Nicholls, trainer of Rubaud

We missed the Grade 1 at Aintree with him because of the ground. He’s a good horse and hopefully he’s got a solid each-way chance.

Dan Skelton, trainer of L'Eau Du Sud

This season where he's gone from being a four-year-old to five is always tough and I don't think he'll have a problem over further in time, but the track and trip for this will suit and he has some good form. He's a player.

Brian Ellison, trainer of Salsada

She’s in very good form and we’ve kept her back for this. She's still unexposed and goes well fresh. We’re very hopeful.

