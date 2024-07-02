'We think both will leave their Ascot runs behind them' - Ryan Moore sticks with Treasure Isle from Ballydoyle pair

We only have to rewind to the Curragh on Saturday to see how quickly the Ballydoyle juveniles can bounce back from underwhelming efforts at Royal Ascot.

Truly Enchanting was only 13th of 24 in the Queen Mary, but came out ten days later and landed the Group 2 Airlie Stud Stakes at the Irish Derby festival.

Aidan O'Brien felt a few of his juveniles who underperformed at the royal meeting weren't sharp enough for their assignments. Whistlejacket, the only odds-on favourite at the entire meeting who was beaten in the Norfolk, fell into that category and could be joined by Celtic Chieftain and Treasure Isle , who are back out again quickly to prove they are both better than the bare form of their Windsor Castle efforts.

Treasure Isle was sent off 11-2 for that Listed event over the minimum trip, but could only beat four of his 26 rivals, while Celtic Chieftain only fared marginally better in 18th. Despite those placings, Ryan Moore remains on Treasure Isle and Wayne Lordan retains his association with Celtic Chieftain.

It is worth noting O'Brien has only won this Listed sprint just once in the last decade with Land Force in 2018.

Of the others who ran at Royal Ascot, Oxford Rock was a very respectable seventh in the Queen Mary and finished third of 14 in her group on the far side.

Sir Yoshi was also seventh in the Windsor Castle and, given he won his maiden here, shouldn't be underestimated, although the Ger Lyons-trained Proudly Yours did beat him in a Dundalk maiden.

Perhaps the most interesting contender of all is one who didn't run at Royal Ascot. Powerful Nation looked rapid at Cork and the form of that maiden win has been franked by the second and third, who have both won since. The Sioux Nation colt could be the one they all have to beat, with the sprint track at Tipperary sure to play to his strengths.

Ground and weather

It is good to firm, good in places on the Flat track at Tipperary following a mainly dry day on Tuesday. There is a possibility of 3-4mm of rain overnight.

What they say

Aidan O'Brien, trainer of Celtic Chieftain and Treasure Isle

We think both of them will leave their Ascot runs behind them. They probably weren't sharp enough for the races they ran in over there, so we think and hope they will both improve from those runs.

Andy Slattery, trainer of Powerful Nation

He got a bang the Friday before Royal Ascot, which meant we couldn't run over there, but that could benefit him coming here as he'll be a bit fresher. He's working well and he's a very fast horse, so a better class of race like this will suit him as he should get a nice tow into it. He looked around when he was in front at Cork.

Joseph O'Brien, trainer of Lady With The Lamp and Oxford Rock

Lady With The Lamp won well last time and steps up in class here. Obviously we're hoping to get black type for her and it's a similar story for Oxford Rock, who ran very well at Ascot in the Queen Mary.

Jack Davison, trainer of Shamrock Breeze

She was very professional at Down Royal and we think she has improved since, so hopefully she can take the step up to Listed company in her stride.

Donnacha O'Brien, trainer of Usdi Atohi

She's in good form and she works like a nice filly so hopefully she can leave her her last run behind her. She should have no problem stepping back to five.

Read these next:

Wednesday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiple bets

Graeme Rodway's play of the day at Thirsk

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.