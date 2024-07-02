Wednesday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiple bets

Wednesday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

Handicapper's nap

Georgie Wooster (3.45 Thirsk)

The form of his handicap debut win at Redcar in late May could hardly have worked out any better, with the next three home all winners since. The handicapper has taken note, nudging his mark an extra 3lb on top of an initial 6lb rise, but he still looks nicely treated and can follow up under David Allan.

Paul Curtis

Eyecatcher

Thunder Run (3.15 Thirsk)

The Karl Burke-trained three-year-old hit the line well when second at Wetherby on his debut and should relish the step up to a mile.

Mark Brown

The Punt nap

Sunny Orange (4.20 Thirsk)

Shaped as if still in form at Redcar last time for Tim Easterby, remains well treated and won't mind if forecast overnight rain arrives.

Andrew Cooper

Newmarket nap

Zariela (7.35 Bath)

Just touched off over 7f at Lingfield last time, this Sean Woods-trained filly has since moved well on the Al Bahathri and shapes as if this trip will suit.

David Milnes

Speed figures

The Crafty Mole (2.45 Thirsk)

Has been in fine form, can shrug off a penalty for his recent decisive Yarmouth success and make it four wins from six starts since March.

Dave Edwards

Dark horse

Galactic Glow (8.45 Bath)

Galactic Glow won three times at Bath last summer, including the classified stakes at this meeting. His recent form is not the best, but his mark is getting close to one he has won from.

Stephen Morgan

Signposts: punting pointers for Wednesday's racing

