Top-level winners Luxembourg and Above The Curve clash in quality Mooresbridge Stakes

The Curragh hosts a cracking Group 2 Mooresbridge Stakes in which Group 1 winners Luxembourg and Above The Curve return to action.

After being unbeaten as a juvenile, Luxembourg had a productive three-year-old campaign with his finest moment coming at Leopardstown, where he got up late to land the Irish Champion Stakes.

The son of Camelot endured a luckless run on his final start in the Arc and did well in the circumstances to be beaten only seven and a half lengths. It transpired he pulled a muscle off his hip after breaking from the stalls awkwardly and finished lame, which made his effort all the more commendable.

This looks an ideal starting point for what could be a big season for him, but he faces robust opposition as Joseph O'Brien has also identified this race as the perfect opportunity to begin Above The Curve's season.

The four-year-old seemed to thrive with racing last season, winning three of her six starts, including the Group 1 Prix Saint-Alary and the Group 2 Blandford Stakes at this track.

She looks the type to improve significantly from three to four and is a versatile filly who goes on any ground. Whoever is in front at the furlong pole will have their work cut out to fend her off.

Above The Curve edged out Insinuendo when she won the Blandford Stakes last season. They renew rivalry with Willie McCreery's charge 3lb better off. She made an impressive return when winning the Group 3 Park Express Stakes at this track over a mile in March. She steps back up in trip here and is a smart mare.

Joseph O'Brien also runs Visualisation, who is a consistent performer and would relish any rain. Trevaunance has some good form, especially on her penultimate start when winning a Group 2 in France.

Piz Badile's connections will hope the rain stays away, while last season's winner Layfayette will attempt successive victories in the race for Noel Meade but faces a stronger field this time.

'He is a lovely, straightforward horse'

Ballydoyle have won the Group 2 Mooresbridge Stakes with some talented horses, including Minding, Found and Camelot, and they will hope Luxembourg can land the spoils as he gears up for a big season.

Wayne Lordan takes the ride on the four-year-old and he will seek to build on a fruitful campaign last season which saw him finish third in the 2,000 Guineas at Newmarket before his Irish Champion Stakes win in September.

Aidan O'Brien: "We've been happy with him throughout the winter" Credit: Patrick McCann

Trainer Aidan O'Brien said: "We were debating whether to start him here or in France, but we thought this might be a more suitable option for his first run back. We've been happy with him throughout the winter and he is a lovely, straightforward horse.

"He's very comfortable at a mile and a quarter and we always thought he would get a mile and a half, so he is one to look forward to for the season."

What they say

Joseph O'Brien, trainer of Above The Curve, Visualisation

It looks a very good race but it seems a nice starting point for Above The Curve. Hopefully, this will be the start of a good season for her. The more rain the better for Visualisation. He always runs his race and he likes the Curragh. He ran a good race the last day and hopefully can pick up some prize-money.

Jessica Harrington, trainer of Trevaunance

She won a Group 2 and a Group 3 in France and is pretty versatile. She ran very well at the Arc meeting on very heavy ground, so she'll handle soft conditions. However, it's her first run, so she just might need it.

Billy Lee, rider of Insinuendo

It was great to start off the season well with her the last day at the Curragh. It looks a very competitive Mooresbridge and, while we have a bit to find with Luxembourg, we gave him a good race at the track in the Royal Whip last season and hopefully race fitness will be on her side. She is very versatile and can race from a mile to a mile and a half on fast or soft ground.

