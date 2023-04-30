Bay Bridge and Vadeni beaten as Iresine lands Prix Ganay with last-to-first swoop

Bay Bridge and Vadeni, two of Europe's finest colts last year, were beaten in the Prix Ganay as Iresine swept down the outside of the field to register a last-to-first victory.

The winner of the Group 1 Prix Royal-Oak over 1m7½f last year, Iresine was beaten by Simca Mille on his reappearance but reversed that form in electric style to score by a length and a quarter.

The Sir Michael Stoute-trained Bay Bridge, winner of the Champion Stakes at Ascot when last seen in October, was pulled out by Ryan Moore but couldn't quite get to Simca Mille before being passed by Iresine, and eventually finished third.

Vadeni, last seen chasing home Alpinista in the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe, was a weak favourite in the market beforehand and never truly figured under Christophe Soumillon in fourth.

Winning trainer Jean-Pierre Gauvin said: "I've been very worried about the form of the yard but he never lets us down. It's amazing to have a horse that can win over every distance. We've looked after him and he's repaid us."

James Wigan, the joint-owner of Bay Bridge, offered the very soft ground as a possible reason for his horse's below-par effort and added that the Tattersalls Gold Cup at the Curragh on May 28 is the likely next step.

He said: "I think this ground just found him out a bit, although he goes on the ground it's just made it that bit more difficult to get home. Ryan said he thought he was going to pick them up, but it was his first start of the year and he probably needed it."

Stay ahead of the field with 50 per cent off the . Enjoy the Racing Post digital newspaper and award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing. Plus, make informed betting decisions with our expert tips and form study tools. Head to the and select 'Get Ultimate Monthly', then enter the code WELCOME2023 to get 50 per cent off your first three months*.

*Available to new subscribers purchasing Members' Club Ultimate Monthly using code WELCOME2023.

First three payments will be charged at £19.98, subscription renews at full monthly price thereafter.

Offer expires 31/12/2023. Customers wishing to cancel will need to contact us at least seven days before their subscription is due to renew.