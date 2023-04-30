Paddington looks the one to beat as smart-looking three-year-olds clash in Listed Tetrarch Stakes

Seamie Heffernan rode France to victory in the Tetrarch Stakes back in 2003, completing four victories in a row for trainer Aidan O'Brien. It is surprising Ballydoyle haven't managed to land the contest since, but the same combination are responsible for a bright prospect in Paddington, who steps up to a mile after an impressive victory in the Madrid Handicap at Naas in March.

That was Paddington's first start since he bolted up in a maiden at this track last October and the three-year-old showed a smart turn of foot at Naas, especially considering it was the most testing ground he had encountered in his three-race career. The step up to a mile should pose no issues for the son of Siyouni and he will prove difficult to beat.

O'Brien also saddles Drumroll, who overcame greenness to score on his debut at Navan, where he stayed on strongly in the closing stages to run down Time Tells All. That was on heavy ground but he is likely to cope with quicker conditions given his brother Saxon Warrior was a Classic winner on decent ground.

Bold Discovery looks a typically smart three-year-old for the in-form Jessica Harrington team. He made an encouraging return to action when second to Hans Andersen at Leopardstown in April and looked a very promising juvenile when winning a Naas maiden in impressive fashion before running a commendable race when finishing third in a strong-looking Group 3 Killavullan Stakes at Leopardstown.

The heavy ground at Leopardstown would not have seen him to best effect and he looks the biggest danger to Paddington, particularly if the rain stays away.

Last season's winning trainer Joseph O'Brien will be hoping to repeat the trick with Mister Mister, who drops back slightly in trip on his return after he finished fifth in a Group 3 at Leopardstown over a mile and a furlong on his final start of last season. He created a very strong impression when he powered up the Gowran straight to win his maiden by three and a quarter lengths, beating a next time out winner in the process and would be a danger to all if he can produce a similar effort.

What they say

Jessica Harrington, trainer of Bold Discovery

I'm delighted with him and it was a great return at Leopardstown. We wouldn't want too much rain. He's a very exciting horse for the season.

Aidan O'Brien, trainer of Paddington and Drumroll

We were delighted with Paddington at Naas over seven furlongs. We've been very happy with him since. Drumroll was very good at Navan as he was quite green and babyish. We think he will get further given the way he finished on his debut on testing ground.

Joseph O'Brien, trainer of Mister Mister

He won his maiden well at Gowran last season and we wouldn't want too much rain. His last run at Leopardstown was a decent one and hopefully he can start off his season well here.