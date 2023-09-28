'This will play to her strengths' - connections have their say on the Rosemary Stakes runners

The Listed status of the Rosemary Stakes might undersell the calibre of horse running this year. Astral Beau and Coppice finished fourth and fifth in the Group 1 Falmouth on the July course in the summer, Tarawa claimed fourth in the Irish 1,000 Guineas, Queen For You and Potapova were second and third in the Group 3 Atalanta this month and Ameynah wasn’t beaten far in the 2022 running of the 1,000 Guineas.

Just 2lb separates those six fillies on BHA ratings and this could boil down to who handles the track on much faster ground than what is usually the case at this time of year.

Coppice is the sole runner who has scored on good to firm going from that group, while outsiders Quick Change and Crystal Caprice are the only other contenders with winning fast-ground form.

Ameynah recorded her peak performance on Racing Post Ratings over course and distance on quick going and could be the answer given her lightly raced profile and suitability to this test.

The Roger Varian-trained four-year-old ran an eyecatching race in the Guineas for one so inexperienced, having been easy to back beforehand, and can be excused a recent flop in the Listed Upavon Stakes at Salisbury.

She simply failed to stay the 1m2f distance, but shaped with real promise on her previous outing when a close fourth to a solid yardstick in Random Harvest after racing too keenly early doors. The fact top connections have kept her in training at four after such a lengthy absence following her Classic exploits must be of significance.

Race analysis by Robbie Wilders

What they say

Pam Sly, trainer of Astral Beau

She missed the Group race at Sandown the other week, which was due to her passport. I thought it was going to rain this week but it's all dissipated, although she ran well at Epsom on good to firm ground. She's in good form and has won twice on the Rowley Mile.

Roger Varian, trainer of Ameynah

She didn't get home when we stepped her up to a mile and a quarter in a Listed race at Salisbury last time and we expect the step back to a mile to play to her strengths.

Kevin Philippart de Foy, trainer of Lightship

She ran a very good race at Royal Ascot on fast ground and the straight mile here should suit her. She's worked well on the watered gallop next to the Rowley Mile recently and will enjoy the conditions. It's a Listed race and she'll have to run a career-best to be competitive, but she's in good form and has had a nice break since her last start.

Chris Richardson, managing director of Cheveley Park Stud, owners of Potapova

She's so ground-dependent and has had a few experiences that haven't gone her way. She ran very well at Sandown in the Atalanta, but needs the ground rattling hard, which we haven't had. It's not necessarily ideal for this but it's better with the ground drying and, hopefully, that will play to her strengths.

Thady Gosden, joint-trainer of Coppice and Queen For You

Coppice won the Sandringham Handicap at Royal Ascot in good style but things have not gone to plan on her two starts since. However, she will get her preferred ground here and she's been in good form since Sandown. Queen For You ran well to be second when dropped back to this trip in the Atalanta Stakes and has been pleasing us since.

Reporting by Andrew Dietz

