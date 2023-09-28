Key quotes and analysis for Rockfel cracker involving Shuwari and Aidan O'Brien raider Ylang Ylang

Aidan O’Brien seldom runs his best two-year-old filly in the Rockfel, but he usually does in the Moyglare and Ylang Ylang arrives at Newmarket on a retrieval mission after denting her reputation as the Ballydoyle chosen one at the Curragh 19 days ago.

Ylang Ylang went off 6-5 favourite for the Moyglare after a smooth length-and-a-half success in the Silver Flash Stakes over Vespertilio, but trailed in last of the nine runners in the Moyglare. It was an inexplicable performance from Ylang Ylang, but the fact Vespertilio lost the race by a similar margin to Fallen Angel when pulling nearly five lengths clear of the third suggests it may be an effort to forgive.

That impression is cemented by the exploits of Auguste Rodin, O'Brien's leading three-year-old colt this term. Auguste Rodin has twice bounced back from dismal displays in the 2,000 Guineas and King George to claim Derby and then Irish Champion Stakes glory.

Punters are being offered around 4-1 at the early odds for Ylang Ylang to re-establish herself among the cream of her generation. Every horse has their price, although even a peak Ylang Ylang might struggle to cope with the unbeaten Shuwari for Ollie Sangster.

While Shuwari has been at home in her box for two months, Fallen Angel, who she beat fair and square on soft ground in the Star Stakes at Sandown, has hacked up in a Group 3 and earned her top-level success at the Curragh.

Sangster outlined his pre-race concerns about the testing conditions at Sandown, but his filly evidently handled them and the dam’s side of her pedigree suggests this quicker surface can prompt further improvement.

There are others with claims in a potentially hot Rockfel, including Carla’s Way , whose two-length second to Darnation in the Prestige on her first start following wind surgery was franked emphatically at Doncaster’s St Leger meeting.

John and Thady Gosden landed this with the once-raced Commissioning last year and go for a repeat with Spiritual , who showcased a big engine when pulling her way to victory at Leicester 17 days ago. Zenjabeela’s Beverley novice success this month when plenty went wrong is a formline worthy of respect.

Race analysis by Robbie Wilders

What they say

Kevin Philippart de Foy, trainer of Alshinfarah

She got caught in the last 100 yards in a Group 3 in France last time but had to make the running and it was her first time over a mile. Joseph O'Brien's filly Kalispera put some pressure on us in the false straight and we got racing a long way from home, but she came out of that in very good form. She's quite agile, so I think she'll be balanced on the Rowley Mile, and she'll enjoy the ground. Coming back to seven furlongs is also in her favour.

Ed Crisford, joint-trainer of Carla's Way

She's a solid filly who finished second to Darnation in the Prestige at Goodwood when the soft ground probably wasn't ideal for her. It looks a hot race, but I think she can be competitive. She's in great order.

Ollie Sangster, trainer of Shuwari

I'm looking forward to it. It was a good performance last time. That was a while ago and she missed Goodwood with a little setback but she's fine now. She should enjoy the ground and should handle the track.

Thady Gosden, joint-trainer of Spiritual

She won well first time on good to soft at Leicester and has stepped forward from that at home. We're hopeful she'll prove just as effective on fast ground and deserves her chance at this level.

Roger Varian, trainer of Zenjabeela

We took her out of the May Hill at Doncaster when the ground turned soft. This surface should suit her better and she has a chance in a strong race.

Reporting by James Burn

