Former Oaks candidates square up in a stepping stone to Champions Day Fillies & Mares contest

The proximity of this Group 3 to Champions Day means this prize is an ideal stepping stone to the Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes on October 21. It can be presumed that some of the field are working back from Ascot and five have that future top-level entry.

Four of those are three-year-olds and that generation dominates the market. One of Novakai or Running Lion, who were considered leading Oaks candidates and fell short of that level for one reason or another, will surely go off favourite for a contest that should prove highly informative with the Fillies & Mares in mind.

Given Novakai’s limitations in Group 1 company were again exposed in the Yorkshire Oaks, perhaps we should be more forgiving of Running Lion’s disappointment on her sole appearance at the highest level. The French Oaks felt like more of an afterthought for the daughter of Roaring Lion after her negative experience at Epsom 16 days earlier when she got upset in the stalls.

Oisin Murphy’s reaction to her withdrawal suggested she might have left her Group 1 behind and the Chantilly effort is worth forgiving as she reportedly suffered sunstroke and the wobbles. She got back on track at Salisbury recently and is potentially a cut above this grade on the fast ground she is bred to enjoy.

Running Lion’s stablemate Sweet Memories and Sea Theme bring less-exposed profiles to the table and either of these Fillies & Mares-entered youngsters might emerge as Running Lion's chief threat. Both have raced just three times and notched a Listed strike recently, but the Newmarket victory of Sweet Memories is deemed the stronger piece of form. She recorded a 5lb superior effort on Racing Post Ratings than Sea Theme did in the Galtres at York.

Race analysis by Robbie Wilders

What they say

Roger Varian, trainer of Peripatetic and Voodoo Queen

It’s a deep race but Peripatetic was second in this last year and goes there in good form. We know she’ll handle the track and the quick ground. Voodoo Queen has had a good season and a mile and a half on fast ground suits her well.

Clifford Lee, rider of Novakai

She was a bit disappointing at York last time but she probably didn't like the ground. She'd won previously on the July course so hopefully the similar undulations may help her.

Clifford Lee: rides Novakai Credit: Edward Whitaker

Thady Gosden, joint-trainer of Running Lion and Sweet Memories

Running Lion is stepping up to a mile and a half for the first time after finishing second in the Listed Upavon Stakes last time out when she finished off her race well and we're hopeful this trip will suit her. Sweet Memories is a progressive type who won well over this trip on the July course last time and we're hopeful she'll be just as effective on the Rowley Mile.

Philip Robinson, racing manager to Sheikh Juma Dalmook Al Maktoum, owner of Sea Theme

She’s a progressive type who won the Listed Galtres Stakes well at York last time and hopefully she can take another step forward in what looks a strong race.

Charlie Appleby, trainer of Veil Of Shadows

She put up a good performance to finish second to Sapphire Seas at Haydock, with the winner going on to win at Listed level. We feel that the step up to a mile and a half is going to suit and she looks a live contender.

Reporting by David Milnes

