Can Maljoom overcome a lengthy absence to land the Joel Stakes?

The long-awaited return of Maljoom in the Joel Stakes means the wounds his supporters suffered in the 2022 St James’s Palace Stakes have probably just reopened.

Such was Maljoom’s troubled passage when a half-length fourth in a bunched finish to that Royal Ascot Group 1, our handicappers awarded him a Racing Post Rating 2lb higher than winner Coroebus. Maljoom’s 120 RPR was 3lb superior to Lusail and My Prospero, who were second and third.

He was one of the royal meeting’s biggest hard-luck stories in recent years and it will be fascinating to see how he performs after a 472-day absence.

The market should be monitored with a view to determining Maljoom's readiness for his comeback. Just last Saturday his stablemate Sense Of Duty drifted from around even-money to an SP of 11-4 when returning from a 455-day layoff in the World Trophy at Newbury, managing only third.

Chindit (left) and Mutasaabeq: among Maljoom's key rivals

The Joel field is small in number but deep in quality. Even outsider Regal Reality can harbour hopes of reversing form with thriving early favourite Chindit on 3lb better terms for their recent Haydock meeting, while if ever a race was tailor-made for Mutasaabeq it is this one. He won it easily last year and is at his best when dominating a small field over a mile at Newmarket.

Frankie Dettori’s decision to ride one-time Derby hope Epictetus over stablemate Mighty Ulysses , who brings superior fast-ground mile form to the table, is another intriguing facet to this high-quality Group 2.

Race analysis by Robbie Wilders

What they say

Charlie Hills, trainer of Mutasaabeq

This has been the plan since his run at York last month, when he ran okay but didn't finish his race as well as he could have. He loves the track and the ground should be perfect for him.

Richard Hannon, trainer of Chindit

We've been very happy with him since his win at Sandown. He's incredibly consistent and has been in the form of his life. This might be his last start before going to stud and he's been a pleasure to train.

Tom Marquand, rider of Maljoom

He was extremely exciting but unfortunately found a few bumps in the road. He's been off the track for a long time and you worry he might be a bit rusty but he looks great. This looks a good starting point and hopefully it'll be a good gauge as to where he is and what we do with him.

Thady Gosden, joint-trainer of Mighty Ulysses and Epictetus

Mighty Ulysses did very well last time out when winning the Group 3 Sovereign Stakes at Salisbury and should find this ground and trip will suit him well. Epictetus has form on the Rowley Mile as he was second in the Autumn Stakes last year and has been pleasing since his latest run at Goodwood.

James Savage, assistant to Sir Michael Stoute, trainer of Regal Reality

For an old boy he seems to be keeping his form well. We've had to give weight to good horses and it's nice not to have a penalty this time. The ground is drying nicely for him.

Reporting by Jonathan Harding

Read more . . .

'This will play to her strengths' - connections have their say on the Rosemary Stakes runners

Former Oaks candidates square up in a stepping stone to Champions Day Fillies & Mares contest

Key quotes and analysis for Rockfel cracker involving Shuwari and Aidan O'Brien raider Ylang Ylang

Do you want £400+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.