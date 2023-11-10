Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Previewstomorrow
14:20 Down Royal
premium

This is Gerri Colombe's first day out of short trousers, but is he ready for the big, bad world?

Gerri Colombe: second favourite for the Cheltenham Gold Cup at 6-1
Gerri Colombe: second favourite for the Cheltenham Gold Cup at 6-1Credit: Patrick McCann
14:20 Down RoyalLadbrokes Champion Chase (Grade 1)
Chase Turf, Grade 1
Going:Soft
Runners:4
Class:
Distance:3m
RTE1

Gordon Elliott went agonisingly close to making history on Friday. No trainer has ever done a Dettori and gone through an entire card in Ireland, but all that stopped him was the 2m½f handicap chase where Irish Blaze did best of his three runners in third. Six out of seven is still an extraordinary achievement and in Brighterdaysahead, Irish Point, Found A Fifty and Firefox he has a quality quartet capable of competing at the highest level this season. 

Given the way things panned out on Friday, confidence could not be higher in the Cullentra camp as Gerri Colombe begins his 125-day countdown to the Cheltenham Gold Cup. Eight years after Don Cossack dazzled at Down Royal en route to claiming racing's most prestigious prize, Elliot returns with another powerhouse who has the potential to go right to the top of the staying chase division. This is his first day out of short trousers, though, and the real world is an unforgiving place if you're not ready for it. 

The Ladbrokes Champion Chase is the first Grade 1 of the season in either Ireland or Britain and, while there are only four runners, the quartet have already won 16 Grade 1 races between them. They are a small, but very select, bunch. 

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

author image
David JenningsDeputy Ireland editor

Published on 10 November 2023inPreviews

Last updated 19:56, 10 November 2023

icon
14:20 Down RoyalLadbrokes Champion Chase (Grade 1)
Chase Turf, Grade 1
Going:Soft
Runners:4
Class:
Distance:3m
RTE1
more inPreviews
more inPreviews