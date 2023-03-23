'This has been the plan since autumn' - trainer quotes and analysis for a competitive handicap hurdle

This race could revolve around the Tom Lacey-trained , who has racked up three easy wins under 10lb claimer Cameron Iles but faces her toughest task yet under different conditions.

Since being dropped to 2m on decent ground, Ivetwiggedit has looked unbeatable, but her wins came off marks of 77 (twice) and 94, and she's 7lb higher on ground that could end up soft over a trip not far short of 2m2f.

She was beaten a long way on soft ground for Ben Pauling last season, although those were qualifying runs for handicaps.

There's another horse on a roll in the field in the shape of Rebecca Menzies's , who is going for a hurdles four-timer and whose last six form figures read 111141 if you include his Flat efforts. Whether he has has shown too much for what will be a target race for some is another matter.

Dianne Sayer has won both previous runnings of this 'Sea Pigeon Series' courtesy of and , who are both in action again.

The Navigator came from last to first to win this last year, but hasn't been in great form this winter and remains 13lb higher.

Iolani, on the other hand, ran his best race for six months when second at Carlisle last time, and while he's gone up 6lb for it, the 11-year-old remains 9lb lower than when a runaway nine-length winner in 2021.

Another who has to be considered is topweight , who rattled off a hat-trick in the autumn and beat subsequent Morebattle winner Benson (now 16lb higher than he was then) at Carlisle for his final win.

He shaped well after a four-month break when fifth over 2m5f at Kelso just under three weeks ago and has won his last four races at shorter than 2m4f. This is very likely to have been the plan.

Race analysis by Paul Kealy

What they say

George Bewley, trainer of Well Educated

He has top weight but that’s because he’s the best horse. He’s very well and the trip should suit him.

Dianne Sayer, trainer of The Navigator, Simple Star, Iolani and Jackhammer

I wouldn’t know which was the best as they all have their own running styles and deserve to take their chance. The Navigator and Iolani like Musselburgh, while Simple Star was too keen last time so hopefully they go a good gallop. Jackhammer doesn’t really like the track but his owners are local.

Susan Corbett, trainer of Wor Verge

He won a qualifier for this great series so this has always been the plan, and we’ve given him a break since his last run to freshen him up.

Rebecca Menzies, trainer of Russian Virtue

He's won five of his last six. We've kept him on the all-weather just to protect his handicap mark for this race. He jumps very well and he's got form at Musselburgh. He's had a very long season and he's been busy but he should go on the ground.

Iain Jardine, trainer of Can’t Stop Now

He’s going back to the scene of his recent win but it could be a different type of race as he was allowed his own way in front that day. We’ve booked Dylan Johnston, who’s a good claimer.

Tom Lacey, trainer of Ivetwiggedit

This will be the softest ground she'll have encountered since she joined us so we’ll have to see how she handles it. Hopefully the journey will be worth it and this will tell us a bit more about her.

Alastair Whillans, assistant to Ewan Whillans, trainer of Scots Poet

He's in good form, stays very well and the likely fast pace should suit him, Our only concern would be if it got too soft.

DJ Jeffreys, trainer of Ten Ten Twenty

I was pleased with him when he won at Worcester a few starts ago but his next race came too soon. This has been the plan since autumn and the better the ground, the better his chance.

Reporting by David Milnes

