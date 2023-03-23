Festival aces Greenall and Guerriero may be way to go as Musselburgh kicks off Go North Racing Festival

Kelso chief Jonathan Garratt promised Racing Post readers a great weekend at the Go North Racing Festival this week and there are betting opportunities aplenty to enhance the experience.

The festival encompasses three meetings across three days, with Kelso’s televised ITV card on Saturday sandwiched between Friday’s curtain-raiser at Musselburgh and Sunday’s finale at Carlisle.

The three tracks bring different characteristics to the table. Musselburgh is regarded as one of the sharpest circuits in Britain and the likelihood of an emphasis on speed over stamina is increased by the prospect of quickish conditions on Friday.