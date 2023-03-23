'He has a great chance' - Rebecca Menzies out to land juvenile prize

The Churchill Lad proved that his wide-margin hurdling debut success at Cartmel in August was no fluke when winning at Catterick in November and has contested three better races than this since.

The Rebecca Menzies-trained four-year-old was well beaten by Nusret in the Grade 2 Adonis Hurdle last time but given the winner chased home last week's Triumph Hurdle first and second Lossiemouth and Gala Marceau on Boxing Day, he did not disgrace himself at Kempton.

The Churchill Lad was only half a length behind Scriptwriter, who had looked impressive when taking a Cheltenham Grade 2 in November, and a repeat of that performance may be good enough as he runs in his first handicap off a mark of 118.

"It looks like quite a strong renewal of the race," said Menzies. "The Churchill Lad's not done much wrong over hurdles. He's probably been too highly tried running in the likes of the Adonis. He was possibly a little bit outclassed in those type of races, this would be more suitable for him."

The Churchill Lad beat Freddy Robinson and Bringbackmemories at this track in the Scottish Triumph Hurdle last month but will have to give weight to the reopposing pair this time around.

Bringbackmemories: returns to Musselburgh for John McConnell Credit: John Grossick

Menzies said: "He's got plenty of weight against a couple that look quite well handicapped, so that would be my main concern but he'll go on the ground and he's a very honest horse, he always runs his race."

The trainer also runs Start In Front, who like his stablemate has run in decent company this season such as Huntingdon's Chatteris Fen Juvenile Hurdle.

"Start In Front won a juvenile at Christmas time and I don't think he's done much wrong since either," Menzies added.

"He was sick when he ran in the better juvenile at Huntingdon, he scoped bad after the race and then was second at Ayr and third at Sandown since in what looks to be a pretty strong race. We're running him plenty quick enough after Sandown and if he doesn’t run flat I'd say he has a great chance."

What they say

Richard Newland, trainer of Planet Legend

It's a tough enough race. He's nice and has been progressing well and we thought we'd give it a go. He's got topweight, so he's probably up against it but we'll give it our best shot.

Brian Ellison, trainer of Cianciana and Freddy Robinson

Cianciana has got good form. She ran really well behind a nice horse [Bo Zenith] at Haydock and the time before that got black type, so she's done nothing wrong. Freddy Robinson is a stone better off than Cianciana with Dylan Johnston's claim and he likes Musselburgh. The ground has just been too soft for him the last twice.

Oliver Greenall, joint-trainer of Apologise

He's in good form. He's getting a lot of weight off horses he hasn't finished that far behind, so we're hoping for a better performance than he has been showing. I think it's a fair mark and he's got the potential to put it all together.

Nick Alexander, trainer of Duyfken

It's his first handicap in what looks quite a competitive race. It's not really been the plan, I think Musselburgh is probably too sharp a track for him but we might as well have a go at a nice prize.

Read these next:

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit to find out more.