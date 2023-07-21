'There should be improvement to come' - key quotes and analysis for wide-open Newbury handicap

The five winners since this 2m½f handicap joined the card on Super Sprint day share one unfashionable trait for the modern Flat racehorse. That is utter stamina as Reshoun (two victories), Scaramanga, Withhold and Stratum produced some of their peak efforts in even longer marathons such as the Doncaster Cup, Cesarewitch, Ascot Stakes and Queen Alexandra.

It has paid to follow the battle-hardened stayer, although the market favours the various lightly raced three and four-year-olds with untapped potential over extreme distances.

That is logical as unexposed horses, and three-year-olds in particular, often rise to the occasion in staying handicaps due to favourable weight-for-age allowances at this time of year.

Hadrianus becomes just the second representative from the Classic crop in the five most recent runnings (the other finished 10th in 2018) and the negative of his inexperience is softened by a 15lb concession from the older horses. He emerged with credit in the Northumberland Vase last time when three wide throughout and struggling to find clear daylight in the straight.

Sweet William is the other eyecatcher among the young market protagonists. He almost gave 20lb and a beating to subsequent Queen’s Vase runner-up Saint George at Southwell in April and will need to incur a significant rise from his mark of 88 to justify an entry into the Ebor next month.

However, this is a demanding race for a handicap debutant stepping up nearly five furlongs in distance and the prospect of rain only enhances that.

Providing the pace is reasonable, The Grand Visir is ideally suited to such tests and is available at far more generous odds for trainer Ian Williams, who has won this race twice in the past three years.

This tough nine-year-old caught the eye in two of the longest races in the calendar at Royal Ascot last month. He was first denied a clear run when eighth in the Ascot Stakes, before trading at an in-running low of 2.02 in the Queen Alexandra against several much higher-rated horses, going down in second by a half-length to Dawn Rising.

Race analysis by Robbie Wilders

What they say

Roger Varian, trainer of Postileo

He ran well for a long way in the Copper Horse at Royal Ascot, where he was done no favours by an outside draw in stall 18. He’s lightly raced, so there should be some improvement to come, and he should get two miles. Any rain that falls would be in his favour.

Jim Goldie, trainer of Euchen Glen and Geremia

Both of them arrived at the track on Friday morning and travelled well. Hopefully it doesn’t rain too much as they prefer a sound surface. Euchan Glen was unsuited by the slow pace at Haydock last time, while Geremia goes there in good form having won at Ayr.

Mark McStay, racing manager to K K Ho, owner of Novel Legend

He ran a good race at Royal Ascot and if the rain comes that is forecast it will suit him. He was most impressive when winning at the track in the spring and James [Fanshawe, trainer] says the horse is in good nick going back.

Harry Davies, rider of Aztec Empire

I rode him to finish third in the Northumberland Plate last time, which was even more commendable as he was drawn wide in stall 18. He’s a likeable horse and if he settles he should get the trip. I would say he has an each-way chance.

William Haggas, trainer of Nathanael Greene

He ran well in the Northumberland Plate last time and should appreciate any rain. We’re putting blinkers on him for the first time which should hopefully sharpen him up.

Reporting by David Milnes

Read these next:

'She has a perfect draw and is in serious order' - who likes their Scurry hope?

Can Lezoo confound the doubters and prove she has trained on at three?

'She has grown and thrived since the Queen Mary' - analysis and key quotes for Weatherbys Super Sprint

'She's done very well physically' - Savethelastdance out to restore her reputation after Epsom reversal

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.