Can Lezoo confound the doubters and prove she has trained on at three?

At the end of last year, it was possible to argue that Lezoo had been the dominant juvenile filly in Britain and the form of her Cheveley Park win has worked out well this campaign.

She had the 1,000 Guineas winner Mawj and runner-up in the Irish equivalent Meditate behind her and the fourth was Swingalong, who won the Summer Stakes at York last week.

However, Lezoo’s season hasn’t followed the same upward trajectory and she has actually gone backwards rather than forwards. She was 25lb below her best on Racing Post Ratings when eighth in the 1,000 Guineas at Newmarket and was just as bad at Royal Ascot last time.

She beat only three home when dropped two furlongs in trip in the Commonwealth Cup that day, which dispelled the theory that a lack of stamina was to blame for her Newmarket defeat and opened up rather different questions about whether she has trained on as a three-year-old.

I’ve never been sold on the argument that horses don’t train on as it’s probably not as simple as that, but Lezoo clearly comes here with something to prove, for all that she is the class act.

Mitbaahy is another who has a bit to prove, having recorded form figures of 858 since his victory in a Group 3 over 5f at this track last September. However, he has always been strong at the finish over shorter trips and this will be his first run over six for two years.

He looks likely to improve for this stiffer test and the same might apply for Annaf, who has recorded his last three wins over this distance and returns to the trip following three runs at five. One of those was a third in the King’s Stand at Royal Ascot and that gives him a chance.

Race analysis by Graeme Rodway

Shadwell bidding for back-to-back victories

Shadwell Estates will hope Ehraz can follow a similar path to last year's winner Minzaal, who landed the Group 1 Sprint Cup after winning here.

The Richard Hannon-trained four-year-old is making his first start since finishing third in the Cammidge Trophy at Doncaster in April after missing the Abernant Stakes.

Ehraz has had a break and is expected to be suited by the rain forecast to fall at Newbury before Saturday's race.

Richard Hills, assistant racing manager to Shadwell Estates, said: “Richard is very happy with Ehraz, who has always been a nice horse. He's fresh from a break after not handling heavy ground at Doncaster. It’s a competitive enough race, as it always is, but he’ll enjoy some ease in the ground and hopefully he could have a productive second half of the season."

What they say

Mick Appleby, trainer of Annaf

The draw cost him at Sandown last time, when he had to drop in and couldn't get a run. He's going back to six furlongs, which I think is his best trip and he goes there with a good each-way shout.

Clive Cox, trainer of Diligent Harry

I'm hoping the rain stays away. He started the year well on the all-weather and ran over five furlongs at Sandown last time, but will be much happier back over six.

Roger Varian, trainer of Mitbaahy

We're interested to see how he goes over six furlongs as he shapes as if it will suit him better than five, which he has run over this season. He didn't have much room in the King's Stand at Royal Ascot last time, but hopefully should have a clear passage this time.

Richard Hannon, trainer of Shouldvebeenaring

He owes us all absolutely nothing and the drop back to six furlongs on better ground is a big plus. This should be a bit easier than his last two races, which were in Group 1s and hopefully he can reward each-way support.

Ralph Beckett, trainer of Lezoo

She's in good shape and this looks the right spot for her. She won't mind any ease in the ground.

Reporting by David Milnes

