'She's done very well physically' - Savethelastdance out to restore her reputation after Epsom reversal  

Aidan O'Brien thinks you will see a very different Savethelastdance to the one at Epsom now that conditions have swung back in her favour.

She devoured the soft ground at Chester back in May when running out a staggering 22-length winner of the Cheshire Oaks, but did not look the same ferocious filly when she encountered a quicker surface at Epsom.

However, although beaten by Soul Sister, she was still best of the rest and did well to wrestle back second from Caernarfon close home.

O'Brien says she has blossomed since Epsom and he is expecting a big run as he seeks to become the most successful trainer in the Classic's history with a seventh win, which would edge him ahead of Sir Michael Stoute.

In saying that, it is hard to believe he didn't win the Irish Oaks until 2006 with Alexandrova and is operating at a rather surprising strike-rate of just under eight per cent in it with six winners from 79 runners, his lowest in any Irish Classic.

Six could soon become seven if Savethelastdance returns to her Chester form and O'Brien thinks she can. He said: "We gave Savethelastdance a little rest after Epsom but everything has gone really well since we've started building her up for this. She's done very well physically. We know she handles an ease in the ground after her first two runs this season so the ground should be perfect for her. She seems very well in herself."

Ribblesdale winners have a terrific recent record in the Irish Oaks. Magical Lagoon did that double last year and so did Star Catcher in 2019, and O'Brien believes Warm Heart improved considerably for the step up to 1m4f at Ascot.

The trainer said of the Seamie Heffernan-ridden filly: "We weren't sure if Warm Heart would get the trip in the Ribblesdale, but her form actually improved for it. She's a nice moving filly so nice ground would suit her better."

O'Brien also warned not to forget Be Happy, saying: "She's a filly we've always liked. Things just haven't gone her way of late for one reason or another, but she's a nice filly and working nicely too."

On Library, he added: "She won the Oaks Trial at Naas over 1m2f and may just have found the trip too far last time at Leopardstown. She should be happier over this distance."

Warm Heart (Ryan Moore) beats Bluestocking (Rossa Ryan, left) in a Listed event at Newbury Credit: Edward Whitaker

'The rain is in her favour and she has worked well since Ascot'

The rain has come in the nick of time for Savethelastdance, but the softening of the surface will play to the strengths of Bluestocking too according to Ralph Beckett.

She is the most inexperienced member of the party, having only her fourth start, but it was hard not to be impressed with the way she finished in the Ribblesdale once she saw some daylight.

Colin Keane, who teamed up with Beckett to win last year's Irish Derby with Westover has been booked, and she only has a head to find with Warm Heart from their clash in a Listed event at Newbury in May, when both got a clear run.

Bluestocking is the sole British representative in a Classic that went for export three years in a row between 2017 and 2019, when Enable, Sea Of Class and Star Catcher did the business, while Covert Love was successful for Hugo Palmer in 2015.

Speaking about the chances of Bluestocking, Beckett said: "The rain is in her favour, and she has worked well since Ascot. I am happy with her. She learned plenty at Ascot having looked green on her previous start at Newbury."

O'Brien looking for first Irish Oaks with Lumiere Rock

Joseph O'Brien is chasing his first victory in the Irish Oaks, either as a trainer or a jockey, and the consistent Lumiere Rock has been handed the responsibility for trying to break his duck in the Classic.

Officially she has two and a half lengths to find with Warm Heart from their Ribblesdale battle, but those who watched the race will know that James McDonald had to be patient for a few strides before he could get out and go in pursuit of the Ballydoyle filly.

She's a tough and uncomplicated filly with the potential to pick up any pieces the big guns leave behind.

O'Brien said: "She ran very well in the Ribblesdale and we're hoping she can progress again and give a good account of herself in what looks a very competitive Classic."

Weld runner evokes memories of Blue Wind 42 years ago

Forty-two years after his first win in the race with Blue Wind and 27 years on from his most recent success with Dance Design, Dermot Weld is back in search of more Irish Oaks glory with Azazat.

The lightly raced daughter of Camelot took on her elders in the Munster Oaks at Cork last month and, although touched off by Rosscarbery, she enhanced her reputation in the process and you sense Weld would not be running her here if he didn't think she was up to the challenge.

Weld said: "She goes there in very good order and I've been very pleased with her over the last few weeks. She seems adapable with regards to ground."

Azazat's jockey Chris Hayes is chasing his first success in the Classic.

