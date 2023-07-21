'She has grown and thrived since the Queen Mary' - analysis and key quotes for Weatherbys Super Sprint

Compare the relative purses between the two major sprints at Newbury on Saturday and the extraordinary value the two-year-old race offers quickly becomes apparent.

Almost half the field contesting the Weatherbys Super Sprint are rated in the 60s and 70s, yet they compete for a first prize over treble the value of what the borderline Group 1 sprinters stand to win in the Hackwood Stakes.

Such low-rated runners are naturally at a disadvantage against multiple juveniles who have already broken through the 100 ceiling on ratings. However, eight horses this decade have filled the first three positions from a mark in the 70s, a theme in keeping with the volatile nature of big-field juvenile races. Identifying those with the potential to take giant leaps forward to mix it with the leading lights is where the challenge lies.

Of the established performers, Relief Rally’s staying-on nose second to Crimson Advocate in the Queen Mary Stakes earned her a lofty BHA rating of 106 and she is the correct favourite from a typically positive draw in stall 18. The last ten Super Sprint winners have been drawn in ten or higher and in that same period just five horses have made the podium from a single-figure draw.

However, there have been many more bankable 5-4 shots than Relief Rally. Five furlongs at Newbury is sharper than Ascot’s stiff five, and six might be her optimum nowadays, while she is 7lb worse off with Queen Mary fourth Juniper Berries (stall four). Juniper Berries forms a strong Eve Johnson Houghton challenge along with Bobsleigh (16), who produced another solid effort at Royal Ascot.

The Coventry Stakes sixth’s performances hardly scream five furlongs, but he gets 1lb from Relief Rally, who he would concede a fillies’ allowance to in a Group race. This is clearly worth a shot given his rating.

The Richard Hannon stable is synonymous with Super Sprint success. Hannon jnr has bagged four of the past ten runnings and Hannon snr a further seven victories since the race’s inception in 1991.

The yard's scattergun approach regularly pays off and the seven-strong team this year is headed by another Royal Ascot also-ran in La Guarida (stall two), who might lack the toe for five furlongs as he drops in distance following a last-of-16 finish in the Chesham.

The final form contender to consider is Irish raider Son Of Corballis for trainer Kieran Cotter. An impressive all-the-way Listed scorer last time who atoned for his National Stakes disappointment when a wide draw and poor break cost him, Son Of Corballis perhaps differs from the likes of Bobsleigh, La Guarida and Relief Rally in that he truly specialises at the minimum trip. From stall 13, there is plenty to like.

Race analysis by Robbie Wilders

Relief Rally bids to justify hot favouritism

Relief Rally holds a Group 1 entry in next month's Nunthorpe Stakes but first she will bid to give William Haggas a third success in the Super Sprint.

The daughter of Kodiac won her first two starts under Tom Marquand at Windsor and Salisbury, and lost nothing in defeat when beaten a nose by Crimson Advocate in the Group 2 Queen Mary Stakes at Royal Ascot last month.

Haggas said: “She ran well to be second in the Queen Mary, which was no surprise as she's a pretty smart filly. We have a decent record in the race and she goes there with a good shout. She's very genuine and has loads of pace, and she won't mind any rain that falls.”

Haggas has previously been successful in the Newbury feature with Superstar Leo (2000) and Jargelle (2008).

What they say

Richard Hannon, trainer of The Camden Colt, Mr Baloo, Ziggy’s Phoenix, Liv My Life, Dapperling, La Guarida and Jolly Sailor

The Camden Colt didn’t get the best of runs at Pontefract. He has plenty of ability but giving weight around won't be easy. Mr Baloo has been knocking at the door, but whether he’s quite up to winning a Super Sprint I’m not so sure. Ziggy’s Phoenix is a tough, consistent filly who won the Lily Agnes in May and has posted some decent efforts since. Liv My Life could run a decent race at big odds and her Chester win will have done her a lot of good. Dapperling is learning all the time. She’s extremely consistent and tries hard. La Guarida ran better in the Chesham than the bare result suggests because she ducked left coming out of the stalls and never really got into the race. I wouldn’t rule her out, although the favourite will be hard to beat. Jolly Sailor has been gelded since his last run. He needs to step up considerably on what he’s shown so far.

Eve Johnson Houghton, trainer of Bobsleigh and Juniper Berries

Bobsleigh has strong form and ran well in the Coventry. Dropping to five furlongs is a slight concern, but he’s in good shape. Juniper Berries has done nothing wrong and has run three lovely, solid races. She's grown and thrived since her fourth in the Queen Mary, and is 7lb better off with Relief Rally, who was second.

Rod Millman, trainer of Beenham and Crooked Crown

Beenham was flat last time at York, but we've given her a break and she's in really good form. She's quite nice and she'd be superior to Bettys Hope who won this in 2019, but the race looks pretty hot. Crooked Crown overraced over six furlongs last time but she's won already this year.

Roger Teal, trainer of Rosario

He did everything nicely at Ffos Las and is drawn well. I would be worried about the rain if it comes. This race has been the plan for a while.

Jack Jones, trainer of Fengari

She’s very unexposed. She won nicely first time at Leicester on soft ground and then got a bit lost on the undulations at Hamilton. You can put a line through that run and a drop of rain won’t do her any harm. She’s an outsider, but carries no weight and should run with credit.

Reporting by Richard Birch

