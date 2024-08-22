The meteoric rise of Mick Appleby from bargain-buy wins to international success

Big Evs and Big Mojo are attempting to complete a double-double for Mick Appleby at York having both landed Group races for the trainer at Glorious Goodwood.

Arriving at major summer festivals with such firepower is a recent development for Appleby, who had previously carved out a niche as an all-weather titan with a canny ability to get the best from older horses bought out of other yards.

Appleby, 54, was crowned champion all-weather trainer for the eighth time in March having just edged out Tony Carroll by one winner. A review of his monthly winners total throughout his career shows the winter months of November to March are frequently his most abundant.