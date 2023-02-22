Telmesomethinggirl and Instit renew rivalry in the Listed Colreey Mares Novice Chase

Telmesomethinggirl and Instit are set to renew their rivalry in the Listed Carey Glass Irish EBF Colreevy Mares Novice Chase after locking horns at Naas last month.

The Henry de Bromhead-trained Telmesomethinggirl came home six lengths in front, but both mares put in an indifferent round of jumping.

Instit made the worse mistake, pecking badly at the final fence and handing the initiative to her rival. However, she improved markedly in the jumping department on her next start at Fairyhouse when she coasted home by 15 lengths.

Telmesomethinggirl hasn’t run since, so it has to be taken on trust that her jumping will be more refined this time. The eight-year-old possesses a lot of raw talent, which was most evident when she bolted up in the Mares' Novices’ Hurdle at Cheltenham two years ago, and she was travelling menacingly when brought down two out in the Mares' Hurdle at the festival last season.

Connections could have easily gone back over hurdles, but they have opted to give her another chance in this sphere and their persistence could be rewarded.

Jumping is the only question mark, but her trainer is a master with chasers and she is undoubtedly the most talented runner in this field.

Motown Maggie drops back in trip here after 124 days off since running a respectable race at Cheltenham last October. She won a novice chase at Listowel before that and could be in the mix on her return, while Brides Hill will find this easier than when facing the likes of Allegorie De Vassy and Journey With Me.

The talented Darrens Hope is on a retrieval mission after being pulled up the last twice but has the talent to feature for trainer Bob Murphy.

'She's improving with every run'

Gavin Cromwell is hoping to land this race for the second year in a row, but Brides Hill faces two formidable rivals in Instit and Telmesomethinggirl.

The six-year-old has been keeping some smart company over fences, having been second to Allegorie De Vassy, who is ante-post favourite for the Mares' Chase at the Cheltenham Festival, at this track last month and filling the same spot behind Journey With Me on her penultimate start at Naas.

She was a useful hurdler for connections, rated 137, and finished two lengths behind Instit at last season's Punchestown festival. She will be looking to reverse that form now over fences and her trainer is hopeful that she can continue her improvement.

Cromwell said: "She's in good order. The step up in trip will hopefully help her and with a clear round of jumping she would hopefully have a place chance.

"She was behind two smart horses the last twice but ran on well. Her jumping early can be a bit sketchy but she's improving with every run."

What they say

Gordon Elliott, trainer of Motown Maggie

It's her first run back from a break and it looks a pretty competitive race, but I'm hoping she runs a nice race.

Henry de Bromhead, trainer of Telmesomethinggirl

All seems good at the moment with her. Hopefully the slight increase in trip will suit. How she gets on here will then allow us to decide her targets going into the spring.

Read these next:

Do you want £200+ of free bets for Cheltenham? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit to find out more.