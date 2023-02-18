Gowran Park: 'It’s great it worked out' - switch from fences pays off for Fil Dor in the Red Mills Trial Hurdle

Fil Dor appreciated the switch back to the smaller obstacles in the Grade 3 Red Mills Trial Hurdle and showed a determined attitude to fend off six-time Grade 1 winner Sharjah by half a length.

The five-year-old was a smart juvenile hurdler last season, finishing runner-up to Vauban in Grade 1s at Cheltenham and Punchestown, but ran over fences on his last three starts. The decision to go back over hurdles looks a shrewd one as he made virtually all under a well-judged ride from Jordan Gainford.

He looked to be briefly headed by stablemate Doctor Bravo coming to two out but found plenty for pressure and regained the lead coming to the last. Sharjah was travelling menacingly under Patrick Mullins for much of the contest despite making a bad mistake at the fifth hurdle and the ten-year-old put up a gallant effort when attempting to reel in the winner after the last, but Gainford had kept enough in reserve to repel the challenge.

Doctor Bravo ran an admirable race for a novice on only his third start over hurdles to finish a length back in third, while Da Capo Glory performed with credit on his seasonal reappearance for Padraig Butler to finish three and a half lengths further back in fourth.

Ian Amond, assistant to winning trainer Gordon Elliott, said: “He didn’t look like he was in love with fences the last day, so we decided to have a go back over hurdles. It’s great it worked out and hopefully he has a bit of confidence back into him.

“He’ll probably stay over hurdles after that. He will have plenty of time to go back over fences, but after winning there you would be surprised if he went back over them again this year."

From The Ashes (left) and Philip Byrnes on their way to winning the 2m4f handicap chase at Gowran Park on Saturday Credit: Patrick McCann

Byrnes family strike again

Charles Byrnes and his son Philip continued their fine form when landing the 2m4f handicap chase with From The Ashes.

The trainer and rider have combined for ten victories this season and were responsible for two winners last weekend at Navan, including Boyne Hurdle winner Blazing Khal.

From The Ashes was dropping back in trip, but his staying qualities were on full display as the field were taken along at a fierce gallop led by Irish Blaze.

Byrnes was relieved the son of Ocovango finally got his head in front at the 14th time of asking. He said: “He has been a frustrating horse, but we rode him a bit more positive today. They went a proper gallop which probably helped.

“He loves that ground, it couldn’t be tough enough for him. This was a long time coming.”

Elsewhere, Grandero Bello put in an impressive performance in the beginners' chase for Eddie and Patrick Harty when winning by five and a half lengths, while Ottoman Style arrived late to land the 2m4f handicap hurdle for Dermot McLoughlin.

