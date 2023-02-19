Coko Beach trimmed for Grand National as Gordon Elliott dominates in feature



Gordon Elliott and Gigginstown House Stud's recent domination of the QuinnBet Grand National Trial continued when Coko Beach provided them with a fourth win in the last six years.

Gigginstown were mob-handed in this contest with the top five in the handicap in the 12-runner field, and were rewarded with the first three home. A more patient ride from Ben Harvey on Coko Beach compared to his normal front-running role paid dividends as the grey won for the first time in two years.

The signs he was about to strike had been there earlier in the season with solid efforts in the Troytown at Navan and the Thyestes last month, and after sitting just off the pace Harvey mounted his challenge at the penultimate fence and Coko Beach stayed on dourly after a good jump at the last to score by five and a half lengths from stablemate and 2022 winner Death Duty.

It was a good performance from the runner-up as he would have been much closer but for mistakes four and three out. Defi Bleu kept on to be third to complete the clean sweep for connections.

Elliott said: "We said we'd ride Coko Beach a bit more restrained today and take our time with him. He jumped well, he didn't really do a stroke, but he got a good jump at the last and we're delighted with him. There's nothing for him at Cheltenham so he might head straight for Aintree for the Grand National.

"Death Duty ran a cracker and would have been bang there but for a couple of mistakes. He's a good horse but he's not easy to train."

Coko Beach was cut to a best-priced 40-1 with Betfred for the Grand National.

Mullins at his best on Hauturiere

Danny Mullins was at his best on Hauturiere in the Listed Apple's Jade Mares Novice Hurdle, giving his mount one of his trademark hold-up and give-the-outside-to-nobody rides, and it worked a treat.

The favourite Harmonya Maker stumbled and unseated after the second flight, and after leader Kilbree Warrior suddenly weakened Shecouldbeanything was left in front and needed some company after the final flight. If she had seen Hauturiere on the other side of the track, perhaps she could have responded, but the winner did nothing but stay and scored by a length and a quarter under the stands' rail.

Winning trainer Willie Mullins said: "That was a fine tactical ride by Danny. They went off very fast and it took a lot of getting at that pace. I think she's showing us she's a good stayer.

"She was very keen in her earlier races but is learning how to settle. She might get an entry in the Martin Pipe at Cheltenham – we'll see what sort of mark she gets."

Ballyburn impresses

Willie Mullins completed a double in a hot-looking bumper when Ballyburn, owned by Ronnie Bartlett and football agent David Manasseh, was a decisive winner.

The Flemensfirth gelding picked up best in the final furlong under Patrick Mullins to beat fancied Elliott newcomer Quantum Storm by two and a quarter lengths.

The winner was cut to a general 7-1 from (25) for the Weatherbys Champion Bumper.

The champion trainer said: "That was a very good performance. He was too keen the whole way and to be able to see the race out the way he did shows how much he had in the locker.

"He's one I'm really looking forward to going jumping with, but he has booked his ticket for Cheltenham in the meantime."

