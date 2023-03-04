Six punting pointers to help you beat the bookies on Saturday

There are six meetings on Saturday with Kelso offering the headline action on Morebattle Hurdle day. Doncaster, Lingfield, Newbury, Navan and Wolverhampton also host meetings and here are statistics from each track which could help your punting . . .

Aidan Coleman is a jockey in fantastic form having had three winners from his last four rides. Backing his mounts to a level-stake in the past fortnight would have yielded a profit of £7.33.

Coleman’s sole ride on Saturday comes at Doncaster, where he partners in the feature Virgin Bet Grimthorpe Handicap Chase .

The Philip Hobbs-trained eight-year-old hasn’t shown a great deal over fences the last twice but the handicapper has given him a chance by dropping him 6lb since last seen – now 10lb below his last winning handicap mark – and the addition of first-time blinkers could unlock some improvement.

Warren Greatrex is not a frequent visitor to Kelso and should be followed when making the journey north. In the past five seasons, four of his 11 runners at the track have won for an impressive 36 per cent strike-rate.

His only representative at Kelso on Saturday is in the card’s opening 2m5½f novices’ handicap chase .

This son of Milan was twice a chase winner at the end of last year and still looked bang in contention when falling four out at Hereford last time. Bill Baxter runs off the same mark of 128 here with injured James Bowen replaced in the saddle by brother Sean, who is profitable to follow (£4.91 to a level-stake) when riding for the Greatrex stable.

Tom Queally has had three winners from his last six rides and heads to Lingfield on Saturday afternoon where his only mount is in the Listed talkSPORT Spring Cup Stakes .

New Definition has some smart juvenile form to his name on turf behind the likes of Chateau and Prince Of Pillo but both career wins have come on the all-weather – the most recent in novice company over this course and distance.

He’s the perceived second-string for James Tate, but that may be no bad thing given the stable had a 1-2 at Southwell on Tuesday where the bigger-priced runner prevailed. Tom Queally’s presence in the saddle also piques interest given he has ridden four winners from 14 rides for Tate on the all-weather (29 per cent strike-rate). Backing the combination blind on an artificial surface would have yielded a £14.38 level-stakes profit.

Charlie Deutsch is a jockey to follow when riding over fences at Newbury. In the past five seasons, nine of Deutsch’s 26 chase mounts at the track have won and that 35 per cent strike-rate has produced a healthy £51.25 level-stakes profit.

is Deutsch’s only ride on Saturday, and he tackles the larger obstacles in the card’s feature Greatwood Gold Cup .

Venetia Williams’ gelding has produced form figures of 2121 this season, making all to run out a ready winner of a competitive handicap chase at Wetherby last time out. Gemirande received a 6lb rise for that success but as the youngest runner in this field, he retains scope for further improvement.

Enda Bolger has trained three winners from just seven runners over fences at Navan (43 per cent strike-rate) in the past five years. His only runner at the track on Saturday is , who contests the Navan Members Veterans Handicap Chase .

The JP McManus-owned 11-year-old has endured a tough season and got no further than the second obstacle at Punchestown last time but, as a result, he has tumbled down the weights and now holds a chase rating of 118 – his lowest in this sphere since bolting up off the same mark at Leopardstown in December 2020.

Tom Kelly has been aboard for two of Midnight Maestro's last three wins and renews the partnership, while the addition of cheekpieces looks interesting given the gelding hasn’t carried this headgear since 2019 when trained in Britain.

Alan King is a profitable trainer to follow at Wolverhampton. Backing his runners blind at the course in the past five seasons would have yielded a £33.54 level-stakes profit.

His only runner on the track’s seven-race Saturday card comes in the 1m4f handicap , where bids for a third career success.

This four-year-old runs in the Kennet Valley Thoroughbreds silks and comes into the race on the back of a course-and-distance fourth, where he was beaten less than a length. Fast Forward runs off the same mark of 56 here and the booking of Andrea Atzeni is notable given he has had one winner from just two rides on the all-weather for King.

Read these next:

Do you want £200+ of free bets for Cheltenham? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit to find out more.