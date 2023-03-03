Racing Post logo
Today's Top Tips

Saturday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Saturday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

Eyecatcher

Sparks Fly (6.30 Wolverhampton)

Ran on well for fifth having been set plenty to do at Lingfield last time and could be on a good mark for his handicap debut.
Marcus Buckland

Speed figures

Artistic Choice (3.25 Newbury)

A maiden on the Flat, he has made a promising start to his hurdling career and can make it three from five in that sphere.
Dave Edwards

The Punt nap

Onemorefortheroad (3.25 Newbury)

Has been running in much better company than this since landing a Listed handicap over course and distance in November 2021. He is now 3lb below that last winning mark and is reunited with Bryony Frost, whose record on him reads 313112.
Harry Wilson

Handicappers' nap

Nemean Lion (2.25 Kelso)

Decent on the level and has taken well to hurdling, winning on his Hereford debut and twice placing in stronger company since. Sets a good standard.
Steve Mason

Dark horse

Sebastopol (2.45 Newbury)

Smart on his day and showed what he is capable of when beating Stage Star in a Grade 2 novices event over course and distance last time out. Only nudged up 1lb for that and bold show expected here.
Tom Gibbings

West Country

Flash Collonges (4.35 Newbury)

Encouraging third last time and retains ability to win at this level. Trip and ground should suit well.
James Stevens

Published on 3 March 2023
