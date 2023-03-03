Paul Kealy's play of the day at Newbury



2.10 Newbury

Give Me A Moment has been really well placed by Richard Bandey to win six of his last nine outings.

Four of them came in handicap chases, while in the summer he switched to hurdles to pick up a couple of soft novices at Worcester and Stratford, winning unextended each time.

Sent off at 11-2 for his first ever handicap in that sphere, a Class 2 event at Worcester in September, Give Me A Moment lost his action and was pulled up, and he hasn't been seen since.

He has, however, gone well fresh in the past and he is 10lb lower over hurdles than he is over fences, so in a race full of exposed rivals he makes a fair bit of appeal.

