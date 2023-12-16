Six key stats from all the meetings to help you beat the bookies on Saturday

The Virgin Bet December Gold Cup is the feature on day two of Cheltenham's Christmas meeting on Saturday, with some of the usual jumping stars on show. Doncaster, Fairyhouse, Hereford, Newcastle and Wolverhampton also stage fixtures and here are some key stats for each of the six meetings. . .

Cheltenham

Gavin Cromwell is enjoying an unbelievable season at Prestbury Park, operating at a 43 per cent strike-rate with six winners from just 14 runners.

The Irish trainer enjoyed a winner at the track yesterday and has a leading hope with Malina Girl in the 3m2f handicap chase (2.25 ). She was an easy winner at the November meeting last month, while Cromwell is also represented by outsider Railway Hurricane in the December Gold Cup (1.50 ).

Doncaster

Adrian Keatley has a 50 per cent strike-rate over jumps at this track in the last five seasons, and saddles a live chance on the card.

The Yorkshire-based trainer relies on Clear White Light in the 2m½f handicap hurdle (2.40 ). The son of Dubawi was an impressive winner over the course and distance this month, but has a 6lb higher mark to overcome.

Fairyhouse

Willie Mullins has been in typically good form, operating at a 33 per cent strike-rate in the last fortnight. He has another strong team at Ireland's sole meeting on Saturday.

The classy Hunters Yarn makes his fencing bow in the 2m½f beginners' chase (12.00 ), in which he is joined by stablemate Polo Lounge .

O'Moore Park is already a red-hot favourite to make a winning hurdling debut (2.15 ), while Mullins is doubly-represented by El Fabienne and Western Princess in the concluding 2m fillies' bumper (3.25 ).

Hereford

The in-form Jamie Snowden is operating at a 29 per cent strike-rate in the last fortnight and his sole runner of the day comes at this track.

Snowden saddles Spitfire Girl in the feature 3m1f mares' handicap chase (1.00 ), who must bounce back from disappointing runs on her last two starts.

Newcastle

Trainer Linda Perratt and jockey Tommie Jakes have a 60 per cent strike-rate when teaming up at this track, and the pair join forces for two runners.

The duo are represented by course-and-distance winner Henery Hawk in the second division of the 5f handicap (4.45 ), as well as two-time course winner Keep Me Stable in the mile handicap (5.15 ).

Wolverhampton

Stuart Edmunds has a 50 per cent strike-rate at the track in the last five years, with three winners from six runners.

He is solely represented by Limelight in the second division of the 2m½f handicap (8.00 ). The three-year-old reverts to the Flat following some unsuccessful attempts over hurdles.

