'I pushed Harry to ride Monmiral' - Paul Nicholls, Olly Murphy and more on their December Gold Cup hopefuls

Paul Nicholls has already nabbed the Paddy Power Gold Cup and takes aim at Cheltenham's other major pre-Christmas prize with Monmiral and Il Ridoto , who possess live chances.

Stable jockey Harry Cobden rides Monmiral, and won a Grade 1 juvenile hurdle on him two years ago, while Bryony Frost is on Il Ridoto, third to the stable's Stage Star in the Paddy Power last month.

Nicholls has won this race in its various guises five times and explained: "I really pushed Harry to Monmiral and if Freddie Gingell hadn't been banned he'd have ridden and claimed off Il Ridoto, and Harry would have been on Monmiral anyway.

"He's a Grade 1 winner who could be nicely handicapped as a second-season chaser. It was my suggestion and Harry agreed, while he's had a racecourse gallop and did a really good piece of work. He definitely wasn't right last season and had a wind op over the summer, but he was still second to Jonbon and The Real Whacker. In the spring he did lose his way, but he was struggling with his breathing, which we've sorted out."

Nicholls would not, however, be shocked if Il Ridoto came out on top under Frost, who won this on the popular Frodon five years ago.

The trainer added: "Il Ridoto has good form too – he was third to Stage Star in the Paddy Power Gold Cup last time – and it's difficult to split them. If he was near his best, he'd have a massive chance."

Thunder ready to strike?

Following favourites has not paid in recent years, but there has been plenty of hype around the OIly Murphy-trained Thunder Rock .

He runs in the colours of Ian Dale and Max McNeill and his family, and dismissed the smart Mahler Mission in style at Carlisle last time.

Murphy said: "He's in good form and has trained well up to the race. He schooled nicely on Thursday morning and we're going there with no excuses. It looks like the right race for him, he's on a nice mark and the trip looks right for him, it'll give him plenty of time to get into a rhythm early and find a nice position.

"He's got some good form including last time and his run from Ayr behind Datsalrightgino. It's exciting to run him in a handicap and with a bit of luck he should go close, we're very hopeful."

What they say

Joseph O'Brien, trainer of Fakir D'Oudairies

It's obviously a drop in class and he goes well fresh. We're hoping he can start his campaign off on a good foot and then we can plot his route for the rest of the season then. He's in good form and it'll be great if he can run a good race on his reappearance.

Richard Hobson, trainer of Fugitif

He's in great order. Gavin Sheehan has been in to sit on him. I think the New course brings out the best in him; on the Old course the second-last comes a bit quick, you come off the bend and it's there. He's such a big-striding horse so it comes too quick to him and it's caught him out. He was a bit fresh in the Paddy Power but he should run well.

Dan Skelton, trainer of Jay Jay Reilly

I know he's a big price, but he travelled too well at Newbury last time and came home very strong once he actually dropped the bridle. The track's an unknown but I think he's got the quality to be in a race like this.

Alan King, trainer of Grandeur D’Ame

He was awfully impressive when winning by 25 lengths at Wetherby last month, even if I’m not sure what he beat there and the race rather fell apart. He’s not an easy horse to predict but he looked just as good when he won at Stratford last season, getting into a decent rhythm and bolting up by 17 lengths. The trouble is that he doesn’t show very much at home. He’s a poor workhorse and I have to accept that now. He seems in good order, as far as you can tell with him. This is a big step up but he deserves a shot and it will be fascinating to see how he gets on, although he's out of the handicap which makes life tough.

Willy Twiston-Davies, assistant to Nigel Twiston-Davies, trainer of Torn And Frayed

He's a horse we've always liked and hopefully he's got a good chance and can take a step forward from the Paddy Power despite falling there.

Gavin Cromwell, trainer of Railway Hurricane

He's 7lb out of the handicap but Conor Stone-Walsh takes off 5lb. He's pretty consistent and runs well, albeit without winning. It's a nice pot and he'll take his chance.

Read Saturday's previews:

1.15 Cheltenham: Have connections found the ideal spot to get 'absolute legend' Funambule Sivola back to winning ways?

2.25 Cheltenham: 'We're trying something very different' - quotes and analysis as Protektorat drops into handicap company

3.00 Cheltenham: Could Shanagh Bob be another star novice for the supremely strong Nicky Henderson stable?

3.15 Doncaster: 'I want to get him in the National' - quotes and analysis for a cracking handicap chase at Doncaster

3.35 Cheltenham: 'We'd like to try her in the Mares' Hurdle' - quotes and analysis for a competitive mares' handicap hurdle

The Front Runner is our unmissable email newsletter available exclusively to Members' Club Ultimate subscribers . Chris Cook, the reigning Racing Writer of the Year, provides his take on the day's biggest stories and tips for the upcoming racing every morning from Monday to Friday. Not a Members' Club Ultimate subscriber? Click here to join today and also receive our Ultimate Daily emails plus our full range of fantastic website and newspaper content.