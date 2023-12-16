ITV Racing tips: one key runner from each of the eight ITV races on Saturday

1.15 Cheltenham

Quintessentially Handicap Chase, 2m½f

Calico and In Excelsis Deo return to the course after encouraging runs last time. Last season's Betfair Hurdle winner Aucunrisque finished a place in front of Funambule Sivola at Ascot last month.

SPOTLIGHT TIP: CALICO

Prominent racer who has run well on both his previous visits to Cheltenham, most recently headed only near the finish in 11-runner race (2m, good to soft) in November; the winner franked the form with a good third at Ascot next time; creeping up the weights but has notably solid credentials.

Calico 13:15 Cheltenham View Racecard Jky: Harry Skelton Tnr: Dan Skelton

1.50 Cheltenham

Virgin Bet December Gold Cup Handicap Chase, 2m4½f

Thunder Rock, who was second to this month's Coral Gold Cup winner Datsalrightgino on his final start last season, carries solid form into the race. Grade 1-winning hurdler Monmiral is an interesting runner for Paul Nicholls, while Fugitif goes in search of a deserved success having run so well at the track in the past. JP McManus-owned pair So Scottish and Fakir D'Oudairies are other notable contenders.

SPOTLIGHT TIP: FUGITIF

Second in three Cheltenham handicaps last term, including major C&D races in January and March; his mark has crept up as a consequence but he ran creditably when fourth in the Paddy Power here last month considering he appeared to overrace (then weakened late on having challenged strongly) in the first-time cheekpieces, which are now discarded; major player.

Fugitif 13:50 Cheltenham View Racecard Jky: Gavin Sheehan Tnr: Richard Hobson

2.05 Doncaster

bet365 Novices' Limited Handicap Chase, 2m3f

Cerendipity bids to continue trainer Sue Smith's good form following his victory at Wetherby last month. Mister Who and Deeper Blue look to go one place better after eyecatching runs last time.

SPOTLIGHT TIP: DEEPER BLUE

Returned from a year off with a good second at Plumpton (2m3f, good to soft) in October on his second chase start; this unexposed 7yo is in good hands to progress and could play a leading role.

Deeper Blue 14:05 Doncaster View Racecard Jky: Lorcan Murtagh Tnr: Harry Fry

2.25 Cheltenham

Favourite From The Sun Now Daily Handicap Chase, 3m2f

Top-class staying chaser Protektorat makes his first handicap start for two years, having disappointed in the Betfair Chase last time. Broadway Boy was a decisive winner at the track last month, while Threeunderthrufive also has winning form at the course.

SPOTLIGHT TIP: EASY AS THAT

Won emphatically at Haydock (2m5f, soft) and Newcastle (2m4f, good to soft) last season and looked ready for a step up in distance when a never-nearer sixth of 14 to Stage Star in the 2m4f Paddy Power here on reappearance; bred to relish today's extra yardage (he's out of a half-sister to the high-class staying jumper Time For Rupert) and looks a fascinating candidate at the bottom of the weights.

Easy As That 14:25 Cheltenham View Racecard Jky: Charlie Deutsch Tnr: Venetia Williams

2.40 Doncaster

bet365 Handicap Hurdle, 2m½f

Rare Edition had a big reputation as a novice last season and makes his handicap debut on his comeback. Tommy's Oscar carries top weight on his return to hurdles, while last-time-out winners Clear White Light and Gin Coco add further strength to the race.

SPOTLIGHT TIP: RARE EDITION

Absent since struggling in Grade 1 novice hurdles at the Cheltenham and Aintree festivals in the spring; however, he'd shown abundant promise previously (including C&D win) and has potential off his handicap debut mark.

Rare Edition 14:40 Doncaster View Racecard Jky: Bradley Roberts (5lb) Tnr: Charlie Longsdon

3.00 Cheltenham

Albert Bartlett Novices' Hurdle, 3m

Shanagh Bob, a £200,000 purchase, was a striking winner for powerful connections at Plumpton last time. Destroytheevidence is on a hat-trick after back-to-back wins at Kempton, while Moon D'Orange bids to make it a third straight win in the race for Ireland.

SPOTLIGHT TIP: MOON D'ORANGE

2m6f maiden at Cartmel in May is his only win from six races over hurdles; some Irish form reads well, though, including when ridden prominently over 2m4f (soft) and 2m7f (yielding to soft) last two starts and he rallied well last time as if another crack at 3m is very much in order; also now wears cheekpieces; strong each-way contender for trainer who won this in 2020.

Moon D'Orange 15:00 Cheltenham View Racecard Jky: Ben Harvey Tnr: John C McConnell

3.15 Doncaster

bet365 Handicap Chase, 3m

The enigmatic Mister Coffey, thought of as a potential Grand National contender by Nicky Henderson, goes in search of a first chase success in a wide-open contest. Sail Away, Forward Plan and Whistleinthedark are others with sound claims.

SPOTLIGHT TIP: WHISTLEINTHEDARK

Won last season on his first four chase starts (2m2f-2m5f, good/good to soft); made mistakes when well beaten at 33-1 in the Paddy Power Gold Cup (2m4f, soft) on reappearance but that was a very tough comeback assignment and he retains potential; bred to stay and on the shortlist.

Whistleinthedark 15:15 Doncaster View Racecard Jky: Kevin Brogan Tnr: L J Morgan

3.35 Cheltenham

Virgin Bet Every Saturday Money Back Mares' Handicap Hurdle, 2m4½f

Bonttay, a Listed bumper winner at the track two years ago, aims to enhance her fine strike-rate having won six of her nine starts. Topweight Theatre Glory drops in grade and Windtothelightning looked a progressive mare when winning at Wetherby last month.

SPOTLIGHT TIP: BONTTAY

Listed bumper winner here and won two of four hurdle races last season, including a 2m handicap at Kelso (soft); reappeared with another win in handicap at Hereford (2m, good; by a neck; up 5lb today) last month and she's bred to be suited by at least this far, so further improvement looks on its way.

Bonttay 15:35 Cheltenham View Racecard Jky: Paddy Brennan Tnr: Fergal O'Brien

ITV7 tips and predictions

Race 1, 1.50 Cheltenham: FUGITIF

Race 2, 2.05 Doncaster: DEEPER BLUE

Race 3, 2.25 Cheltenham: EASY AS THAT

Race 4, 2.40 Doncaster: RARE EDITION

Race 5, 3.00 Cheltenham: MOON D'ORANGE

Race 6, 3.15 Doncaster: WHISTLEINTHEDARK

Race 7, 3.35 Cheltenham: BONTTAY

