Paul Kealy's play of the day at Cheltenham

Are U Wise To That 12:40 Cheltenham Jky: Jonjo O'Neill Jr Tnr: Jonjo O'Neill

Jonjo O'Neill's six-year-old made a winning chase debut at Warwick in September despite finding 2m4f on the short side (won going away in the end), although it wasn't necessarily the slight drop in trip that did for him in a better race at Ascot next time as he jumped violently left throughout on what was his first run on a right-handed track.

I'd imagine it will be a while before we see him go that way again, but I thought he did remarkably well to stay on into fourth, and he's surely worth another chance.

He was a staying-on second in his sole point, and connections evidently liked what they saw in that event as they also bought the two-length winner.

That winner was Inch House, who has already improved 16lb this season for going over fences and is now rated 137, and it won't be a surprise if Are U Wise To That ends up somewhere near that level too (currently rated 125).

He's won three of his six races under rules, and his dam is a half-sister to Denman, so there is an obvious case for improvement at the new trip.

Of his rivals ahead of him in the market, I'm not sure Mofasa's form is anything special, Weveallbeencaught is often disappointing, and if Wiseguy doesn't pick his feet up higher than he did at Exeter's soft fences on his winning chase debut Nico de Boinville will be in for a hairy ride as long as he lasts.

