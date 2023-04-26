Sire Du Berlais spearheads rich assortment of characters in Stayers Hurdle showdown

From banks and hunters to high-class staying chasers, champion hurdlers and charity races and everything else in between, Punchestown has always been defined by a colourful medley of jump racing's finest selling points.

The various title winners will be crowned on Saturday and the meeting is of course underpinned by quality, but that fusion of so many other endearing aspects adds to the festive vibe and promotes some of the game's most attractive staples.

Thursday's spread epitomises many of those diverse and alluring elements. The deep-rooted tradition is there in the Mongey Communications La Touche Cup, which in itself advertises a range of captivating threads given how it hosts both specialists of this niche genre as well extending the shelf life of ageing track horses.