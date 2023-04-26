Racing Post logo
Sire Du Berlais spearheads rich assortment of characters in Stayers Hurdle showdown

Sire Su Berlais joins and passes Marie's Rock at the final hurdle
The redoubtable Sire Du Berlais en route to victory at AintreeCredit: John Grossick
17:25 PunchestownLadbrokes Champion Stayers Hurdle (Grade 1)
Hurdle Turf, Grade 1
Going:Yielding
Runners:9
Class:
Distance:2m 7½f
RTE2

From banks and hunters to high-class staying chasers, champion hurdlers and charity races and everything else in between, Punchestown has always been defined by a colourful medley of jump racing's finest selling points.

The various title winners will be crowned on Saturday and the meeting is of course underpinned by quality, but that fusion of so many other endearing aspects adds to the festive vibe and promotes some of the game's most attractive staples.

Thursday's spread epitomises many of those diverse and alluring elements. The deep-rooted tradition is there in the Mongey Communications La Touche Cup, which in itself advertises a range of captivating threads given how it hosts both specialists of this niche genre as well extending the shelf life of ageing track horses. 

author image
Richard ForristalIreland editor
Published on 26 April 2023Last updated 18:25, 26 April 2023
icon
