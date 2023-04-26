Sire Du Berlais is still underrated - but now could be the time for a coming force

Can Sire Du Berlais do a Sprinter Sacre? One of the greatest chasers of the modern era won at Cheltenham, Aintree and Punchestown in 2013, while On The Fringe did the spring festivals treble in 2015 and 2016 as well, but so many others have tried and failed to complete the audacious hat-trick.

Sire Du Berlais has the first two legs up after causing a 33-1 shock in the Stayers' Hurdle at Cheltenham and following it up in typically tenacious fashion in the Liverpool Hurdle at the Grand National meeting just 12 days ago. He was 8-1 there. Still underrated, still overachieving.

But the big question now is whether he can do it again. He has defied in-running highs of 239-1 and 199-1 on the Betfair exchange to score at Cheltenham and Aintree, but is asking him to do it again at Punchestown a step too far? It might well be.