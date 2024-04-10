Sir Gino 'will have to stand up and be counted' says Nicky Henderson - can he put an end to the yard's poor run?

Sir Gino was many people’s banker at the Cheltenham Festival in the weeks leading up to the meeting, but that all changed after Constitution Hill’s lacklustre gallop at Kempton, as it became apparent that maybe not all was right with the runners from Nicky Henderson’s yard.

Such was the dire form of the stable, Sir Gino became one of several high-profile names that Henderson scratched from their intended targets, blowing the Triumph Hurdle open.

But maybe a cherry-ripe Sir Gino wouldn't have won the Triumph anyway. That is the theory he could dispel as he returns for his first Grade 1 on just his fourth outing.

There's good reason to believe the theory might be right, though. Sir Gino looked good when bolting up by ten lengths in a Grade 2 at Cheltenham on Trials day, but time has since proved that wasn’t a good race. Look at what those behind have done subsequently.

Third-placed Milan Tino underperformed by 8lb on Racing Post Ratings on his next outing; the fourth was 2lb below his best next time despite winning; and the fifth was 6lb off form. Maybe Sir Gino just looked good beating nothing and Kargese has stronger form claims here.

The Willie Mullins-trained filly is already a Grade 1 winner and she has 4lb in hand of Sir Gino on RPRs at these weights. The 7lb mares’ allowance wasn’t enough for her to beat Majborough in the Triumph at Cheltenham, but she was nearly five lengths clear of the rest.

She's gritty and tough, but Kargese lacks the star quality that Sir Gino possesses and maybe that spark of X factor will be the difference for the favourite. But there is no way there should be such a huge chasm between the two in the overnight betting markets.

Race analysis by Graeme Rodway

'Sir Gino has to stand up and be counted'

Nicky Henderson will hope to make up for lost time with notable Cheltenham Festival absentee Sir Gino and believes the short-priced favourite has to "stand up and be counted" at Aintree.

The four-year-old arrives with an unblemished record after following up his 14-length debut victory at Kempton with a comfortable success in the Grade 2 Triumph trial at Cheltenham in February.

Sir Gino: was a comfortable winner at Cheltenham last time Credit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

Had he not been withdrawn during the week of the Cheltenham Festival, Sir Gino would have been sent off a short price for the Triumph, which was won by the Willie Mullins-trained Majborough.

"The Triumph Hurdle winner isn't there but it's still a strong field and he's going to have to stand up and be counted," said Henderson. "He's been great and by Thursday afternoon we'll know who he is. He went round Auteuil when the ground was heavy and at Cheltenham when it was pretty soft."

What they say

Syd Hosie, trainer of Dirty Den

He ran well and beat some good horses in the Champion Bumper at Cheltenham. He jumps well, has a bit of speed and we were keen to have a go.

Joseph O'Brien, trainer of Intellotto and Nurburgring

Nurburgring seems well and has come out of his run at Cheltenham in good shape. Intellotto won well at Limerick last time. The form of that has already worked out well and I'm hoping both of ours can run well in what looks a very hot heat. They both should handle the going, which will be a big help.

Paul Nicholls, trainer of Kalif Du Berlais

He's unbeaten and has done nothing wrong. He carried a penalty and still beat them in the Adonis. I don't think we rode him quite right but it didn't do him any harm. He had to dig deep but galloped all the way to the line and stayed on well. This is the best race he's run in, but it looks open and he deserves to be there.

Willie Mullins, trainer of Kargese

Her second to Majborough in the Triumph gives her a really good chance here. I know Sir Gino will be a warm order, but this mare has good Grade 1 form to her name, will handle the ground and I think she has a very good chance. Her mares’ allowance is a nice advantage too.

Reporting by Jonathan Harding

