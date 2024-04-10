Four Grade 1s kickstart Aintree's Grand National meeting in style - and it's the moment of truth for Nicky Henderson
There is no point beating around the bush. Day one at Aintree will be the moment of truth for Nicky Henderson.
Soul-destroying was how the six-time champion trainer described last month’s Cheltenham Festival, with stable star Constitution Hill ruled out in the lead-up to the meeting before the majority of his leading Grade 1 hopes were withdrawn during the big week after heightened concerns over his string’s wellbeing.
Henderson has saddled just 11 runners and two winners in the four weeks since Cheltenham and the opening day of the Grand National meeting – an afternoon that has served him so well in recent years – will very much be the acid test.
Published on 10 April 2024inPreviews
Last updated 18:43, 10 April 2024
