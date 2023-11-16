'She's nicely handicapped' - in-form trainer has Graded hopes for 107-rated mare on Thursday

Jamie Snowden tops the hot trainers list having saddled seven winners from his last 14 runners and the Lambourn trainer goes in search of further success at Taunton on Thursday.

Snowden has already successfully taken the wraps off smart prospects You Wear It Well and Colonel Harry within the last fortnight and he enjoyed a double with Goose Man and Regarde at Huntingdon on Tuesday.

"The horses are in great order and it's nice to see them running well, long may it continue," Snowden said of his 50 per cent strike-rate.

Obsessedwithyou shaped with promise when last seen at Cheltenham in April and she recorded a 28-length win at Hereford before that. Her trainer believes there is mileage in her handicap rating of 107 and is looking to target Graded races in the spring.

"She's nicely handicapped and will definitely be winning races this season," he said. "I'm hoping she'll run a good race. We're working back from Newbury's Mares' EBF Final in the spring."

Gavin Sheehan, who has been successful on three of his last five mounts, will take the ride as the filly steps up to 2m3f for the first time. The competitive-looking mares' handicap hurdle (4.05 ) will also feature last-time-out winners Sinndarella, Jaminska and Isabella Bee.

Spotlight verdict

Won twice against own age-group last season (good to soft/good) and was very creditable fourth in valuable fillies' handicap at Cheltenham (2m1f, good) in April; moves up in trip today; should have more to offer.

Obsessedwithyou 16:05 Taunton View Racecard Jky: Gavin Sheehan Tnr: Jamie Snowden

