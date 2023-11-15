The Punt Acca: Charlie Huggins' three horse racing tips on Thursday

Three horses to include in a multiple on Thursday . . .

It’s For Me (2.05 Punchestown)

Won his Loughanmore point-to-point for Stuart Crawford before striking by a similarly emphatic ten lengths in a Navan bumper on his rules debut for Willie Mullins. The Simon Munir and Isaac Souede-owned five-year-old was then pitched into the highest level and performed with credit to finish fifth of 21 in the Champion Bumper. It's For Me was beaten significantly further by winner A Dream To Share when the pair next met in the Grade 1 Punchestown bumper. However, given that the third, fourth, 11th, 12th, 13th and 14th from the Cheltenham Festival bumper have all won over hurdles since, It's For Me has to be of interest as he begins in that discipline.

Galia Des Liteaux (2.50 Market Rasen)

Dan Skelton's mare has Grade 1 form to her name having finished fifth in the Brown Advisory Novices' Chase behind The Real Whacker and fourth in the Mildmay Novices' Chase behind Gerri Colombe. The seven-year-old is dangerous returning to take on her own sex as it's difficult to envisage any of her four rivals running as well in top-level events at the Cheltenham Festival and Aintree's Grand National meeting. Galia Des Liteaux is proven over the 3m trip, having landed a Warwick Grade 2 on Classic Chase day, and given that she she concedes 3lb to all off her opponents she is clear of on ratings, she should be difficult to beat.

Geezer Rockstar (3.00 Taunton)

Made a promising debut when landing a Taunton bumper and returns to the track for his hurdling debut. Harry Fry's four-year-old beat 6-4 favourite Jackpot D'Athou by three lengths and the Paul Nicholls-trained runner-up has since landed a 12-runner maiden hurdle at Chepstow. That form looks strong enough to side with Geezer Rockstar, albeit Sun Joy and Tinklers Hill are decent opposition.

