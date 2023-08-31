'She should have a chance to win' - the trainer expecting improvement from his sole runner at Bath on Thursday

Marco Botti believes Gold As Glass can show further improvement and record a second win in five career starts in the 1m2f fillies’ handicap (3.00 ) at Bath on Thursday.

The three-year-old daughter of Australia has not won since her debut at Newmarket last October, but she appeared to bounce back to form when second at Nottingham on her most recent outing.

Botti said: "She ran a solid race last time when she stepped up to a mile and a quarter. Earlier in the season we thought she'd be a nice filly, but she hasn't quite lived up to expectations and we've given her more time.

"It was an encouraging run when she was second at Nottingham and I think she's better over a mile and a quarter than a mile, so she should have a chance to win."

In-form rider Hollie Doyle steered Gold As Glass to her debut success and Botti is delighted he has retained her once more.

He added: "Hollie rode her last year and that’s always a bonus when the jockey knows the horse, and hopefully she can run a good race. Our form has been okay and the horses have been running well."

Disappointed on handicap debut in June (1m) but, with cheekpieces added, fared much better when keeping-on second (albeit no match for winner) at Nottingham (1m2f, good) three weeks ago; one to consider.

Stablestar Giavellotto finished behind Coltrane and Courage Mon Ami in last week's Lonsdale Cup at York, and Botti provided an update following his third-place effort.

He said: "He's come out of it well and I thought he ran well. The ground was very fast but he got the trip fine.

"The winner and the second outstayed him a little bit, and they finished first and second in the Gold Cup at Ascot so maybe they have that extra bit of stamina.

"We're not sure where we'll go next. We've entered him for Champions Day, but we've not ruled out a trip to Australia yet. We'll finalise a plan in the next few weeks."

