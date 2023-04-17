'She runs well at Newmarket' - Harry Charlton has faith course specialist Ashky can strike again

Harry Charlton is confident can use her Newmarket experience to her advantage in the mile handicap () on day one of the Craven meeting.

A field of 13 head to post and the daughter of Caravaggio is a general 8-1 shot to record a fourth success at the track.

The joint-trainer alongside his father Roger said: “She’s in good form and has wintered very well. She runs well at Newmarket and although she may just need it, she should run well again. We always thought we wouldn’t mind trying her with a bit of cut in the ground, which she’ll get. She basically needs a galloping track and might stay ten furlongs in time.”

Although some opponents, including favourite and Spring Mile winner , have recent form and race fitness, Charlton believes Ashky has a solid chance.

He said: “It feels like most of the runners, including ours, have had plenty of chances in handicaps so there aren’t many who are completely unexposed. Sometimes you’ll get a Godolphin or a Stoute horse who has run two or three times. The race might not be as strong as it could be, but it’s still competitive.”

It has been a relatively quiet start to the Flat season for the yard, and Charlton added: “We haven’t had many runners yet and we haven’t got many entered this week because it’s been unbelievably wet. We’ve not done as much work with them as we’d like, but we’ll be ready to go in a week or two properly.”

What they say

Aidan Keeley, rider of

He’s been in good form and he ran a good race in the Lincoln. He beat Empirestateofmind at Doncaster, while Harswell Duke won the Spring Mile, so it’ll be a hot contest. Everyone is happy with him and the yard is in good form too.

Jane Chapple-Hyam, trainer of

She’s trained really well and she’ll appreciate the soft ground. All her gallops have been good and she enjoys the cut in the ground.

Roger Fell, trainer of and

The ground looks quite soft and Harswell Duke would appreciate it to be a bog and he’d have a good chance if it gets like that. The more it dries out the less chance he’ll have. Toshizou didn’t really get a run last time so he should be fitter and the more the ground dries up the better his chance.

Neil Mulholland, trainer of

He’s come out of his race well. He has form over the mile from before and he’s run well at the course. The ground has a bit of ease in it and hopefully it remains that way. It was a nice performance last time and hopefully he can continue on an upward curve.

Tuesday's previews:

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit to find out more.