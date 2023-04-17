Leading prospect Hi Royal bids to confirm Guineas place in a Newmarket trial not to be missed

Hi Royal is the only Kevin Ryan-trained horse with an entry in the Qipco 2,000 Guineas and connections hope he can take a major step towards top-level targets in a competitive season opener at Newmarket.

The son of Kodiac, who runs in the colours of Jaber Abdullah, is a 50-1 chance for the Guineas and built on the promise of his debut third in the red-hot Convivial maiden at York's Ebor meeting when getting off the mark at Ayr in September, making a notable impression.

The booking of Ryan Moore, who partnered the yard's The Grey Gatsby to Classic glory in the 2014 Prix du Jockey Club, is a further pointer to the stable's expectations in a race where six of the nine runners are still in the Guineas reckoning.

Adam Ryan, assistant trainer to father Kevin, said: "He did everything right last year and always looked like he would be better at three. He's exciting and we're looking forward to seeing him back in action.

"He's done great [over the winter] and has improved with time. The plan was to go to this calibre of race to learn for the season ahead – it looks competitive, but he's done great and we couldn't be happier with him. We think he has a bright future."

Charlie Appleby runs Guineas entries City Of Kings and Majestic Pride, who closed their respective juvenile seasons out with impressive wins. This is an opportunity to unearth more clues about their talent, according to Appleby.

The Godolphin trainer said: “This is the starting point for both and the chance to see what we are dealing with. We'll try to find their appropriate level."

What they say

Jane Chapple-Hyam, trainer of Think Climate

The Chelmsford race was a bit of a muddle as he was one of the two horses who took each other on for the lead and they didn’t finish. We’re hoping he'll showing something better back on turf.

Simon Crisford, joint-trainer of Mukeedd

He showed a nice attitude on his debut and has been working consistently well. This is a much deeper race than his first run and it'll give us a good idea of where we want to go for the early part of the summer.

Richard Hannon, trainer of Powerdress

She won at the track first time out last season and has come back in good form this year, I'm happy with her work. We're up to seven furlongs, but she'll like that. It looks a hot race but we'll find out where we stand.

