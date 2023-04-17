'He's always struck us as a horse who'll keep improving' - trainers on the Earl of Sefton Stakes

Four years ago this race provided the springboard for the winner Zabeel Prince and third-placed Mustashry to go on to Group 1 glory, and the second and fourth weren’t bad either. Runner-up Forest Ranger went on to win a Group 2 and so did Elarqam, who finished two places behind.

Last year’s winner Master Of The Seas landed a Group 2 at Meydan in January, so this race can clearly be won by horses capable of going on to better things and, in the unbeaten Poker Face, we will see one of the potential stars of the season for the Simon and Ed Crisford yard.

The Crisfords went close in the Dubai World Cup with Algiers, and Poker Face has Group 1 possibilities of his own judged on his three wins from three at the back end of last season.

Poker Face has scored by a combined total of 13 and a quarter lengths, and his latest victory in a handicap at Pontefract came by eight and a half, so it’s difficult to know the limit of his ability. A Racing Post Rating of 107 leaves him with a bit to find, but he was improving fast last autumn.

Poker Face: won all three of his starts last season Credit: GROSSICK RACING

Fitness shouldn’t be an issue as he was due to make his seasonal debut at Doncaster at the start of the month only to be pulled out on account of the ground. He should be even straighter with another two and a half weeks behind him, and Ryan Moore is 3-8 for the stable in the last five years.

Ottoman Fleet is the form horse in the race. His highest RPR of 119 puts him 3lb clear of anything else lining up, and he achieved that figure at this course on soft ground last year.

His trainer Charlie Appleby and jockey William Buick were simply dominant on the Rowley Mile last season, winning with 25 of their 44 runners when combining on the straight track, and a £1 bet on all their representatives when teaming up yielded a profit of £37.23.

The fact Buick rides Ottoman Fleet and not Blue Trail looks significant as James Doyle was just 2-14 for Appleby on the Rowley Mile in the same period last year, for a loss of £5.38.

The final word goes to the King’s Reach For The Moon, who is fitted with blinkers by John and Thady Gosden. The joint-trainers have a 22 per cent strike-rate with runners in that headgear since the start of last year.

Race analysis by Graeme Rodway

Promising Poker Face out to maintain flawless record

Simon Crisford is hopeful he has found the right opportunity for Poker Face to step up in class after the four-year-old won all three of his starts last season, culminating in a runaway handicap success at Pontefract in October.

The Edward Ware-owned gelding tackles Pattern company for the first time as the lowest-rated runner in a field which includes last year's Derby fourth Masekela and Hampton Court Stakes runner-up Reach For The Moon, but Crisford is hopeful he can pick up where he left off.

The joint-trainer said: "He's had a good winter and now is the right moment for him to go into stakes company. He's always struck us as a horse who'll keep improving.

"He's short on experience and lightly raced so has plenty to prove, but we're hoping he'll develop into a really nice four-year-old who can be competitive in some nice races. He's in very good form and I don't think the track will be an issue."

What they say

Charlie Appleby, trainer of Blue Trail and Ottoman Fleet

Blue Trail was last seen winning emphatically by 11 lengths at Meydan and we know he has an engine. If he can put it all together, he has the ability to win a race like this. Ottoman Fleet ran very consistently in Dubai, being placed in all his starts, and he's come back in great shape. He's a past winner on the Rowley Mile and has to have a good chance.

Martyn Meade, trainer of Epic Poet

We wouldn't want to run him on bottomless ground first time out. He's going very well, but it's his first run for us so it's a fact-finding exercise – on his runs in France he would go well.

Jane Chapple-Hyam, trainer of Intellogent

He’s had a really good winter. He’s a bit of a character and it depends what horse turns up, but he’s in good order and ran well in the Hunt Cup last season. He needs a strong pace and whether we get that I don’t know, but it’s down the road and he’s there to compete and give it a go.

George Boughey, trainer of Raadobarg

He's in good form and is a nice addition to the yard. He's been gelded since he last ran and any ease in the ground would be a help to him. Stepping up to nine furlongs for the first time is an experiment, but I'm looking forward to seeing how he gets on this year.

Reporting by Maddy Playle

