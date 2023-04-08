Seven punting pointers to help you beat the bookies on Saturday

There are seven meetings in Britain and Ireland on Saturday with Haydock and Musselburgh providing the terrestrial action on ITV4. Cork, Newton Abbot, Carlisle, Fairyhouse and Wolverhampton also host meetings and here are statistics from each track that will help your punting . . .

Paddy Twomey has a 28 per cent strike-rate in Ireland in the past five seasons and that already impressive figure improves to 32 per cent when focusing on his runners at Cork.

Backing Twomey’s runners blindly here in the last five years would have yielded a healthy €34.17 level-stakes profit and, attempting to enhance that on Saturday, takes his chance in the 5f maiden .

This Night Of Thunder colt cost £230,000 as a yearling and comes from a strong sprinting family that includes King’s Stand runner-up Dandy Man. Noche Magica is Twomey’s only runner on the card and, with some useful-looking colts in opposition, could go off a decent price.

Noche Magica 16:05 Cork View Racecard

Paul O’Brien has smashed his seasonal best tally of winners and has been a rider to follow this campaign, with his mounts producing a level-stakes profit of £49.25.

His best strike-rate in recent years has been at Haydock. He has ridden five winners from just ten rides here in the last five seasons, producing a level-stakes profit of £39.55.

Those figures suggest – O’Brien’s only ride of the day – is well worth considering in the 1m7½f handicap hurdle .

Pam Sly’s eight-year-old has not been at his best in three starts since returning from a long absence, but he is now 10lb below his last winning mark and the better ground will aid his cause.

Takeit Easy 13:30 Haydock View Racecard

Robert Walford has sent out five winners from his last ten runners and bids to keep his fine run of form going with in the 2m5f handicap chase at Newton Abbot.

This gelding struck at Newbury just over a fortnight ago and the handicapper hasn’t gone overboard with a 6lb rise for that success.

The switch to more testing ground will not faze Foxboro and blinkers are retained, so another big run looks in store.

Foxboro 15:25 Newton Abbot View Racecard

Grant Tuer makes the trip north to Musselburgh with one runner in , who takes his chance in the 7f Silver Arrow Handicap .

Dirtyoldtown struggled at Doncaster last weekend but can be forgiven that run as he raced on the disadvantageous far side of the track.

Better can be expected here, particularly as this is a track where Tuer’s runners have a strong record. In the last five years, 13 out of 47 have won at an impressive 28 per cent strike-rate and backing those horses blind would have produced an £18.46 level-stakes profit.

Dirtyoldtown 14:25 Musselburgh View Racecard

Alex Hales sends one runner, , on the near 500-mile round trip from his Edgcote base to Carlisle.

This seven-year-old gelding is entered in the 3m1f handicap hurdle , and comes into the race on the back of a fine second at Market Rasen.

Yellowstone Park remains open to improvement over staying trips and the booking of Brian Hughes looks significant given it will be just the third time he has been jocked up for the stable.

Hales often makes his runners count at Carlisle, having sent out three winners from five runners in the past five years for a healthy 60 per cent strike-rate.

Yellowstone Park 16:15 Carlisle View Racecard

Aine O’Connor is reunited with in the 2m5½f Ladies National for the first time since the pair combined to land a handicap hurdle at Thurles in February 2021.

O’Connor, who won the Ladies National aboard 33-1 outsider Coldstonesober in 2017, is aiming to enhance an impressive 25 per cent strike-rate at Fairyhouse in the past five years. Backing her rides during that period would have yielded a €24.50 level-stakes profit.

Fighting Fit has not been seen since finishing fifth at Limerick in October, but he was in winning form prior to that and has hit the frame in three of his four previous visits to Fairyhouse.

Fighting Fit 15:55 Fairyhouse View Racecard

Connor Planas heads to Wolverhampton for the ride aboard in the 7f fillies’ novice .

This daughter of Ulysses made an eyecatching debut when a staying-on third over a mile at Chelmsford in October.

She is entitled to have learned plenty from that initial experience and her rider’s 5lb claim could prove crucial in what looks an open contest. Planas rode a 100-1 double at Doncaster last Saturday and is targeting the apprentice jockeys’ title this season.

Storymaker 19:30 Wolverhampton (A.W) View Racecard

