Nicky Henderson withdraws big guns including Constitution Hill at Sandown - plus who is moving in the Becher Chase market?

The Boylesports Becher Handicap Chase (2.05) over the Grand National fences headlines the card at Aintree this afternoon and the market has seen some movement due to a couple of non-runners.

The Donald McCain-trained Minella Trump and Now Where Or When have both been withdrawn from the 3m2f contest due to the heavy going at the Merseyside track.

Last year's winner Ashtown Lad, who is trained by Dan Skelton, is a general 5-1 chance with most firms, but it's Fergal O'Brien's Highland Hunter who continues to receive significant support in the market.

O'Brien reported the ten-year-old to be in good order this week after finishing second at Kelso on his seasonal return in October. Ridden by Paddy Brennan, Highland Hunter should relish the testing conditions and won twice over fences last season. He has shortened to 5-1 (from 8) with Paddy Power for the Aintree showpiece.

The Joe Tizzard-trained The Big Breakaway, Percussion, Undersupervision and Irish raider Coko Beach are all prominent in the betting.

Constitution Hill one of several Nicky Henderson big guns pulled out at Sandown

Constitution Hill: will not run at Sandown on Saturday

Constitution Hill and stablemate Shishkin will not run in the rearranged Betfair Fighting Fifth Hurdle (1.15) after being withdrawn by trainer Nicky Henderson due to heavy ground after 8mm of rain fell at Sandown this morning.

A 7.30am inspection was passed and although officials continued to monitor conditions, the rain eased at 9.30am allowing the eight-race card to go ahead. The going is described as heavy on the hurdles course and heavy, soft in places on the chase course.

In a statement posted on X, Henderson, who also withdrew leading fancies Willmount and Impose Toi from their intended Sandown engagements, said: "Due to the extremely testing going, we have decided that Constitution Hill will not run in today's Fighting Fifth Hurdle at Sandown because it would simply not be fair to race him under such extreme conditions on his first run of the season.

"It is too close to Boxing Day, and he can't do both, so, all being well, he'll go straight to Kempton for the Christmas Hurdle."

Mares' Hurdle runner-up Love Envoi heads the reshaped Fighting Fifth market at a best-priced 5-4, with Mares' Novice Hurdle winner You Wear It Well at 15-8, Goshen 11-2 and Not So Sleepy the outsider at 10-1.

Paddy Power's Paul Binfield said: "As you'd expect, every horse left in the race has shortened as a result of the two non-runners. Favourite Love Envoi was available at 7-1 this morning, while You Wear It Well, Goshen and Not So Sleepy were 14-1, 25-1 and 66-1 respectively."

On Shishkin's withdrawal, Henderson added: "Shishkin has also been withdrawn, along with Willmount from his intended engagement in the Listed Novices' Hurdle."

However, there was good news for racing fans after Henderson said Jonbon would line up in the Betfair Tingle Creek Chase (3.00) , where he is set to renew his rivalry with last year's winner Edwardstone.

He added: "The good news is that Jonbon will take his chance in the Tingle Creek.

"He has had a run so is fit and well, and the ground is much more suitable on the chase course. It is very unfortunate, and we are all sorry they won't be turning up, but we have to put the horses first – it's as simple as that."

Speaking to Racing TV shortly after 10.30am, clerk of the course Andrew Cooper said: "We're on. It was nice to see the rain stop, which it did at 9.30am after starting at 4am. We've pretty much had 8mm and that's what was forecast, if not slightly under what was forecast.

"The hurdles course is a very straightforward call of heavy, but the chase is a mix of soft and heavy. It's definitely sounder down the back, but having walked it before I might call it heavy, soft in places. It's a mix of the two."

Aintree going changed to heavy all over following rain

Aintree: the going at the Merseyside track is now heavy all over Credit: GROSSICK

The going at Aintree, which features the Becher Chase, has been changed to heavy all over following 10mm of rainfall today.

The rain is expected to continue throughout the morning, with possible showers during racing, and officials will continue to monitor and provide updates if necessary.

Sulekha Varma, clerk of the course, said: "We've just changed the going to heavy all over from soft, heavy in places on the National course and soft on the Mildmay courses following 10mm of rain this morning. I'm hoping that the worst of it is gone until after racing.

"Winds are forecast to increase in speed through the day, but again hopefully the worst of it is after racing. There are little bits of standing water on the National course but nothing problematic, while the Mildmay courses have taken it well and are fine – it's just testing."

Elsewhere, officials at Chepstow passed an inspection allowing racing to go ahead. Officials checked conditions at 8.30am after 20.2mm of rainfall since midnight and a total of 114mm in the last seven days.

Non-runners

Aintree

12.20: Roger Pol

2.05: Minella Trump, Now Where Or When

2.40: Galactic Jack, Eagle Prince

Chepstow

1.02: Cruz Control, Eaton Collina

1.37: Dr Kananga, Not Sure, Quel Destin, Rapper

2.12: Pimlico Point, Take Your Time

2.47: Ballynaheer, Can't Say, The Jukebox Man

3.20: Deerstalker, Mad Mike

3.50: Saint Anapolino, Monty Bodkin

Sandown

11.35: Willmount

12.05: Fable

1.15: Constitution Hill, Shishkin

2.25: Impose Toi, Too Friendly

3.00: Boothill

3.35: Fortescue, Rapper, Cyclop

*Updated 11.45am

