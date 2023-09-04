Punting pointer: in-form Ian Williams bullish over chances of sole runner at Windsor on Monday evening

Ian Williams is confident of a bold showing by Barney’s Angel as he prepares to take on 13 rivals in the finale at Windsor this evening (7.30 ).

Although the four-year-old has yet to break his maiden in ten starts, he produced a career-best effort based on Racing Post Ratings when second at Nottingham on his latest outing and has come close to winning on a couple of occasions this year.

Barney’s Angel is a general 7-1 for the 1m2f handicap, behind favourite Portoro, Trojan Truth and Galactic Glow, who has shortened to 7-1 (from 11 overnight) as Tom Marquand seeks his 1,000th British winner.

Williams said: "He ran well last time at Nottingham, he was just outstayed on easier ground than tonight, but he’s fit and well, and he should run his race."

Consistent maiden who arrives on the back of an excellent second of 13 in 1m2f Nottingham handicap 20 days ago; that form is working out well so another bold showing is on the cards nudged up only 1lb.

Barney's Angel 19:30 Windsor View Racecard Jky: David Egan Tnr: Ian Williams

The yard is in solid form having registered four winners from 29 runners in the past fortnight, which includes international success for Silent Film, who provided Frankie Dettori with one of his two winners in Hungary over the weekend.

Williams added: "The horses have been running well and it was good to have a winner in Hungary over the weekend. It was a good weekend and it was thoroughly enjoyed by everybody.

"We’re looking forward to autumn because things have been moving along well and it’s been a good season."

Barney’s Angel is one of four rides for in-form jockey David Egan, who enjoyed a double at Salisbury on Friday which saw him pass the half-century mark of winners for a seventh consecutive year.

