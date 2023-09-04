One to go: assessing Tom Marquand's rides at Windsor as he closes in on 1,000 winners in Britain

Following a winner at Brighton on Sunday, Tom Marquand now finds himself one away from hitting the 1,000 mark for victories in Britain - having already hit this total for winners in Britain and Ireland. The jockey heads to Windsor on Monday for a strong book of rides and we assess his chances here . . .

Race: 6f maiden stakes (4.20)

Odds: 2-1

The two-year-old son of Exceed And Excel made a promising return to action over course and distance nine days ago, finishing a short head behind Trefor. Trained by Paul and Oliver Cole, Hurricane Power showed significant improvement from his debut at Newbury in June and holds the most experience in this 13-runner field.

Hurricane Power 16:20 Windsor View Racecard Jky: Tom Marquand Tnr: Paul & Oliver Cole

Race: 6f maiden fillies' stakes (5.30)

Odds: 25-1

Trainer Ed Dunlop has booked the services of Marquand for the debut of this two-year-old. A daughter of Zoustar, Katie G was bought for 8,000gns at the October sales last year and her pedigree suggests that this 6f trip could prove ideal. Her dam [Kiyoshi] won a Group 3 at Royal Ascot over the distance and the Johnny Hall-owned filly is one to keep an eye on.

Katie G 17:30 Windsor View Racecard Jky: Tom Marquand Tnr: Ed Dunlop

Race: 1m fillies' handicap (6.00)

Odds: 7-4

The William Haggas-trained three-year-old produced a career-best effort at Haydock last time out when she finished a length and a half behind Quick Change on her first start over this trip. She already has a win to her name, having gained success on the all-weather at Kempton in October, and should run to good effect again.

Five Towns 18:00 Windsor View Racecard Jky: Tom Marquand Tnr: William Haggas

Race: 6f handicap (6.30)

Odds: 6-1

Marquand gets back on board the experienced Rhubarb, who will be competing in her 50th race for trainer Richard Price. The jockey last partnered the six-year-old mare to success at Chepstow last summer, which turned out to be the first leg of a hat-trick at the track. Although the daughter of Nayef has failed to win this season, she has produced some solid runs and could do so again here.

Rhubarb 18:30 Windsor View Racecard Jky: Tom Marquand Tnr: Richard Price

Race: 1m3½f handicap (7.00)

Odds: 9-1

The eight-year-old son of Frankel is stepping back up in trip following his sixth-placed finish at Salisbury last month. Although Marquand has yet to ride the Joe Tickle-trained gelding, Mujid holds form figures of 219 at Windsor and therefore has to be considered as he is running off a mark only 1lb higher than when successful at the track in July.

Mujid 19:00 Windsor View Racecard Jky: Tom Marquand Tnr: Joe Tickle

Race: 1m2f handicap (7.30)

Odds: 11-1

Marquand and this six-year-old son of No Nay Never came close to scoring at Salisbury last month, but the pair had to settle for second when a length and a half behind Nivelle's Magic over this trip. Galactic Glow has been in good form this season, with all three of his career wins coming since June, and he ran with credit when third - dropped back to a mile - at Chepstow last time out.

Galactic Glow 19:30 Windsor View Racecard Jky: Tom Marquand Tnr: Joe Tickle

