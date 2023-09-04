What's on this week: Group 1s galore as Irish Champions Festival and Betfair Sprint Cup take centre stage

Monday

Trainer Tony Carroll has six runners at Brighton – a track where he excels – while it is Windsor's final evening meeting of the year. Chepstow and Roscommon also stage fixtures.

Grade 1 action in the US comes from Saratoga with the Hopeful Stakes (10.44 ). Trainer Steve Asmussen is doubly represented by Valentine Candy and Gold Sweep as he bids to win this for the fifth year in a row.

Haydock's Sprint Cup is the headline race in Britain on Saturday and the field will be narrowed down at the confirmation stage, while entries will be revealed for the likes of the September Stakes at Kempton, the Old Borough Cup at Haydock and the Lavazza Stakes at Ascot.

Tuesday

Temporize was an impressive winner at Glorious Goodwood and he returns to the Sussex track in the 2m handicap (3.20 ). He could set up a tilt at the Cesarewitch with another victory, while the afternoon action is complemented with a jumps card from Bangor.

Evening racing comes from Ripon and Hamilton, where Nick Bradley syndicates are represented by half the field in the 2-Y-O Series Final nursery (5.45 ).

Nunthorpe-winning trainer Adam West goes to Auteuil in France in search of his biggest jumps success with Vitani, who has won his last two starts at Stratford and Uttoxeter. He runs in the Prix Pelat (10.55 ), which is one of two Listed contests on the card.

Adam West: Nunthorpe-winning trainer will saddle a runner at Auteuil this week Credit: Mark Cranham

The fields for the Irish Champions Festival will be narrowed down on Tuesday lunchtime at the confirmation stage, while in Britain the weights will be revealed for one of the major handicaps of the autumn, the Cambridgeshire.

There will also be plenty of interest from the racing and betting industries when Gambling Commission chief executive Andrew Rhodes and gambling minister Stuart Andrew face the culture, media and sport select committee.

Wednesday

It is a busy day with seven meetings in Britain and Ireland with four of those taking place during the afternoon.

Marco Botti has struck with two of his three September runners at a strike-rate of 67 per cent and could be represented in the 7f novice (2.40 ) on Southwell's card with debut winner Caelan. The other afternoon meetings come from Lingfield, Bath and Gowran.

Two Go North series qualifiers take place on Hexham's evening card, while the other evening fixtures come from Cork and Kempton.

Thursday

The penultimate meeting of the Racing League takes place at Wolverhampton, with the team competition still delicately poised.

Team Ireland had a double and racked up 146 points at Newcastle last week to storm into second behind Wales and the West, with London and the South not far behind in third.

Haydock's three-day meeting gets under way, while there is Group 3 action at Salisbury with the Dick Poole Fillies' Stakes (3.40 ). Exciting unbeaten juvenile Miaharris could step up in class, while Group-placed Soprano and Symbology bring strong form to the table.

Miaharris: could step up to Group company Credit: Edward Whitaker

There are also meetings at Southwell, Clonmel and Carlisle, while the final fields for the opening day of the Irish Champions Festival, including the Irish Champion Stakes and Matron Stakes, and the Betfair Sprint Cup at Haydock will be revealed.

Friday

Ascot stages a female amateur jockeys' handicap over a mile (3.35 ) and Sophie Smith could bid to continue her stunning form this season on the hat-trick seeking Lenny's Spirit. Smith has ridden four winners from six rides this year.

There is also a mile handicap on Ascot's seven-race card (4.45 ), in which 2019 winner Bless Him could be back for more, while the other Flat action comes from Haydock, Newcastle and Kempton.

The final fields for day two of the Irish Champions Festival will be confirmed, while you will be able to read top-class previews, analysis, tipping and Pricewise from 6pm on the Racing Post web and app for Saturday's brilliant action.

Saturday

There is a feast of action in Britain and Ireland, with the Irish Champions Festival getting under way at Leopardstown.

The feature is the Irish Champion Stakes (3.20 ), in which Derby winner Auguste Rodin and King Of Steel are set to meet in a fascinating rematch. King Of Steel is favourite to land his first Group 1, while Auguste Rodin needs to bounce back from a dismal showing in the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes.

Star filly Tahiyra will make her return in the Matron Stakes (3.55 ) – the other Group 1 on the card – having not been seen since winning the Coronation Stakes at Royal Ascot in June. Two Group 2s, a Group 3 and a pair of ultra-competitive handicaps round off the quality action there.

Tahiyra (Chris Hayes): in line for the Matron Stakes Credit: Edward Whitaker

The other Group 1 action comes from Haydock, where Shaquille will attempt to continue his rise to sprinting stardom in the Betfair Sprint Cup (3.35 ). His rivals could include Ocean Quest, Spycatcher and Azure Blue. Haydock's card includes the Superior Mile (1.50), which was won last year by Queen Anne Stakes hero Triple Time.

Group action also comes from Kempton with the September Stakes (1.35), in which Pyledriver bids to enhance his Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe claims, and the Sirenia Stakes (3.25). There are also fixtures at Ascot, Stratford, Thirsk and Wolverhampton.

Sunday

Day two of the Irish Champions Festival takes place at the Curragh and features four Group 1s.

Star sprinter Highfield Princess looks set to bid for back-to-back wins in the Flying Five Stakes, in which she could clash with King's Stand winner Bradsell again. The best juveniles will be on show in the Moyglare Stud Stakes and National Stakes, with City Of Troy and Bucanero Fuerte among the possible candidates for the colts Group 1.

The Irish St Leger completes the top-level action at the Curragh and could be headlined by the return of champion stayer Kyprios. He has not been seen since last October, having missed the first part of the season with injury.

There is also brilliant racing from Longchamp at Arc trials day, with the Group 1 Prix Vermeille the headline act on the card.

The Prix Niel and Prix Foy are the strongest supporting acts and any of the three races could unearth new contenders, or enhance the claims of others, for the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe next month.

