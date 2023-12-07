Paul Nicholls excited for 'proper horse' Stay Away Fay's next step in Grade 2 against highly regarded Giovinco

Last season's Albert Bartlett winner Stay Away Fay takes the next step on the chasing ladder in this new race after a fine display of jumping on his debut over fences last month.

Such was the impression he made in battling on gamely to win at Exeter over this three-mile trip, trainer Paul Nicholls hailed the six-year-old as a potential Cheltenham Gold Cup horse of the future and immediately pointed the way to the Brown Advisory in March.

Although Stay Away Fay has to give 3lb to some talented rivals in this Grade 2 contest, Nicholls is expecting his exciting talent to be even sharper for his comeback.

"It was a fantastic first run," the trainer said. "He'll have needed it and has improved from it, and the form has worked out well.

"It's a nice race and track for him and it's all part of his progression. He's a proper horse and a real stayer. He's in good shape and I'm very much looking forward to running him."

Four-time winner Giovinco has the same official rating of 147 as Stay Away Fay and his unseat at Carlisle on his chasing debut is the only blemish on his record.

He got back on track at Aintree in pleasing fashion under regular rider Stephen Mulqueen in a race affected by low sun and is another with Brown Advisory aspirations.

Trainer Lucinda Russell said: "It was good at Aintree but he still hasn't had a huge amount of jumping practice, so I'm glad we're going here.

"I think it's worth stepping him up in class now and the small field will suit. He's a very exciting prospect."

The Changing Man forced Stay Away Fay to pull out all the stops last time, going down on the run-in by a length and three-quarters, and is better off at the weights for this rematch.

"We were delighted with his Exeter run," said trainer Joe Tizzard. "We have a little bit to find with Stay Away Fay, but we're 3lb better off.

"He's a better chaser than he was a hurdler and is improving. He's a strong stayer who travels nicely and with it being a four-runner race round Sandown for decent money, we thought we'd take our chance."

Trainer Neil Mulholland is looking for a clear round from outsider Conkwell Legend to enable the nine-year-old to pick up a slice of the £65,000 prize-money.

"He has a bit to find on ratings, but he'll probably get just as much prize-money for finishing fourth as he would for winning a handicap chase," said Mulholland.

